3 Pitchers D-backs Can Turn to After Saalfrank's Season-Ending Injury

On Monday, news broke that Arizona Diamondbacks left-hand reliever Andrew Saalfrank would miss the entirety of the 2026 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Not only is it a big blow to lose a potential back-end arm, Arizona now finds itself severely lacking for left-hand relief in particular.

Brandyn Garcia, who pitched just 12.1 innings for Arizona in 2025, appears to be in the bullpen plans already, is currently the only southpaw expected to pitch significant innings on the major league club. Garcia is not listed below due to an already-hefty MLB projection.

It also feels unlikely that prospects Kohl Drake or Mitch Bratt will be shortened into relief roles, considering their high-ranked status and the otherwise extreme lack of starting pitching depth.

With that in mind, below are three left-handers who could see some opportunity as a result of Saalfrank's absence.

3 Diamondbacks Lefties Who Could Help Replace Saalfrank

1: LHP Philip Abner

23-year-old Philip Abner rose through the minor leagues at an impressive rate in 2025, going all the way from High-A Hillsboro to the majors. He spent just eight scoreless appearances with the Reno Aces before his call-up.

Abner only got 3.2 innings of MLB action. Though he did give up five hits and two runs in that span, the damage was entirely limited to two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers (which was already a blowout) and San Diego Padres (the final game of the regular season).

He'll need to take a step forward to become an established major league arm, but will have an opportunity to earn a role in spring training that may not have been available to him otherwise.

2: LHP Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks is still a free agent. It's unknown as of this writing whether or not the Diamondbacks have tried to re-sign him; but if not, they should. Beeks was Arizona's most reliable arm in a bullpen that suffered plenty of blows in 2025.

He pitched a team-high 57.1 innings over a team-high 61 games, and posted the second best ERA (3.77) by a qualified reliever in Arizona's bullpen, all while earning just $1.25 million.

He's consistently been able to eat innings, and provides quality relief work, even if his numbers aren't of the elite variety. His stuff is not lacking for movement or velocity, and he's a veteran with some leverage capability, as well.

3: LHP Spencer Giesting

24-year-old starter Spencer Giesting is one of just three left-handed non-roster invitees (starter or reliever), alongside Tommy Henry and Yu-Min Lin.

Henry will miss most, if not all of the 2026 season recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Lin, though the more touted prospect than Giesting, is still just 22 years old, and endured an absolutely brutal 2025 season. Barring a spring jump, Lin likely still needs time to develop.

Meanwhile, Giesting's 6.47 ERA looks brutal on the surface, but that number was inflated by a horrific July. Outside of some ugly blowups in that month, he looked much more proficient. In fact, he allowed more than three runs just twice in August and September, with four quality starts in the process.

The sticking point will be whether or not Arizona wants to shorten Giesting up into a reliever or keep him stretched out as a starter in the minor leagues. It will also depend on his performance in spring.

