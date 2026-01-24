D-backs Reveal 2026 Player Development Staff
Who's coaching the minor leagues, and more
In this story:
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially announced their full player development staff for the 2026 season, including members of the front office, each level of the farm system, and the Arizona's Dominican Republic staff.
The full list was revealed in a press release from the team:
Diamondbacks Announce Player Development Staff
Front Office
- Director, Player Development - Chris Slivka
- Director, Minor League Admin. - Shawn Marette
- Assistant Director, Player Development - Nick Evans
- Assistant, Player Development - Miles Williams
- Assistant, Player Development - Jake Lamb
- Assistant Minor League Video Coordinator - Eddie Escribano
- Sr. Analyst, Research & Development - Micah Daley-Harris
- Analyst, Pitching Integration - Evan Kroll
Arizona Support Staff
- Coordinator, Salt River Fields Complex - James Cameron
- Minor League Clubhouse Assistant - Michael Young
- Minor League Clubhouse Assistant - Josh Blake
- Player Development Associate - Todd Robinson
- Player Development Associate - Jason Ford
- Player Development Associate - Dawson Dullnig
- Player Development Associate - Jonathan Gerber
- Player Development Associate - Mitch LeBlanc
- Player Development Associate, Life Skills - Stalin Perez
Triple-A Reno
- Manager - Jeff Gardner
- Bench Coaches - Shawn Roof, Jordan Procyshen
- Hitting Coach - Terrmel Sledge
- Pitching Coaches - Jeff Bajenaru, Doug Drabek
- Trainer - Connor Oates
- Asst. Trainer - Adam Brewer
- Strength & Conditioning - Wacy Crenshaw
Double-A Amarillo
- Manager - Javier Colina
- Bench Coaches - Ronald Ramirez, Jaime Del Valle
- Hitting Coach - Ty Wright
- Pitching Coach - Gabriel Hernandez
- Trainer - Haruki Mukohchi
- Strength & Conditioning - Joe Leo
High-A Hillsboro
- Manager - Mark Reed
- Bench Coach - Gift Ngoepe
- Hitting Coach - Jim Adduci
- Pitching Coach - Blake Nation
- Trainer - Cat Widay
- Strength & Conditioning - Michael Vaca
Class-A Visalia
- Manager - Dee Garner
- Bench Coach - Mickey Jiang
- Hitting Coach - Jancarlos Cintron
- Pitching Coach - Rolando Garza
- Trainer - Hannah Boutwell
- Strength & Conditioning - TBD
Arizona Complex League D-backs
- Manager - Juan Francia
- Bench Coach/Complex Manager - Ronnie Gajownik
- Hitting Coach - Tommy Murphy
- Pitching Coach - Hatuey Mendoza
- Coach - John Pachot
- Trainer - Bryan Dunlavey
- Strength & Conditioning - Chip Gosewisch
Dominican Summer League D-backs
- Manager (DSL Black) - Vladimir Frias
- Hitting Coach (DSL Black) - Rafael Guerrero
- Pitching Coach (DSL Black) - Danny Salazar
- Coach (DSL Black) - Luis Alen
- Trainer (DSL Black) - Mario Del Rosario
- Strength & Conditioning (DSL Black) - Joel Perez
- Manager (DSL Red) - Izzy Alcantara
- Hitting Coach (DSL Red) - Manuel Ramirez
- Pitching Coach (DSL Red) - Manuel Soliman
- Coach (DSL Red) - Samuel Rivas
- Trainer (DSL Red) - TBD
- Strength & Conditioning (DSL Red) - Anthony Blanco
- Infield Coach - Lisandro King
- Hitting Supervisor/OF Coach - Luis Sumoza
Dominican Republic Support Staff
- Director of DR Facility Operations - Jessica Ben
- Latin American Baseball Operations Coordinator - Jose Diaz
- DSL Education & Life Skills Coordinator - Marlin Espinoza
- DSL Administrative Assistant - Diosxmary Reyes
On-Field Coordinators
- Field Coordinator - Rick Short
- Asst. Field Coordinator/Infield Coord - Darren Fenster
- Hitting Coordinator - Brad Marcelino
- Pitching Coordinator - Chris Mears
- Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator - Peter Bourjos
- Catching Coordinator - Robbie Robinson
- Quality Control Coordinator - Jeff Gardner
- Special Assistant, Player Development - Tim Bogar
- Special Assistant, Player Development - Miguel Montero
- Special Assistant, Player Development - Jeff Mousser
- Rehab Position Player Coordinator - Adam Melhuse
- Rehab Pitching Coordinator - Tom Gorzelanny
- Player Development Assistant - Orlando Hudson
- Roving Pitching Coach - Matt Herges
- Assistant Pitching Coordinator - Dakota Herman
- Assistant Pitching Coordinator - Tyler Mark
- Short Season Hitting Coordinator - Josue Perez
- Dominican Republic Field Coordinator - Rolando Arnedo
- Education Coordinator - Joey Dziedzic
- Rehab Pitching Coach - Brad Arnsberg
- Complex Coach/Pitching Strategist
Jakob Witt
Medical Staff
- Director, Skill Development - Vaughn Robinson
- Minor League Medical Coordinator - Mike Powell
- Minor League Rehab Assistant - Paul Porter
- Minor League Rehab Assistant - David Kau
- Major League & Minor League Medical Administrator - Jon Herzner
- Minor League S&C Coordinator - Derek Somerville
- Minor League Rehab S&C Coordinator - Ryan Harrel
- Latin American Medical Coordinator - Spencer Ryan
- Latin American S&C Coordinator - Ricardo De Pablos
- Dominican Republic Medical Administrator - Carlos Perez
- Minor League Nutritionist - Avaani Bhalla
Mental Performance
- Mental Performance Coordinator - Charley Jauss
- Mental Performance Coach - Chloe Maleski
- Mental Performance Coach - Michael Oceguerra
- Sport Psychologist - Marc Strickland
- Mental Performance Consultant - Zach Brandon
- Mental Performance Consultant -Derin McMains
