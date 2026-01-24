D-backs Reveal 2026 Player Development Staff

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially announced their full player development staff for the 2026 season, including members of the front office, each level of the farm system, and the Arizona's Dominican Republic staff.

The full list was revealed in a press release from the team:

Diamondbacks Announce Player Development Staff

Front Office

Director, Player Development - Chris Slivka

Director, Minor League Admin. - Shawn Marette

Assistant Director, Player Development - Nick Evans

Assistant, Player Development - Miles Williams

Assistant, Player Development - Jake Lamb

Assistant Minor League Video Coordinator - Eddie Escribano

Sr. Analyst, Research & Development - Micah Daley-Harris

Analyst, Pitching Integration - Evan Kroll

Arizona Support Staff

Coordinator, Salt River Fields Complex - James Cameron

Minor League Clubhouse Assistant - Michael Young

Minor League Clubhouse Assistant - Josh Blake

Player Development Associate - Todd Robinson

Player Development Associate - Jason Ford

Player Development Associate - Dawson Dullnig

Player Development Associate - Jonathan Gerber

Player Development Associate - Mitch LeBlanc

Player Development Associate, Life Skills - Stalin Perez

Triple-A Reno

Manager - Jeff Gardner

Bench Coaches - Shawn Roof, Jordan Procyshen

Hitting Coach - Terrmel Sledge

Pitching Coaches - Jeff Bajenaru, Doug Drabek

Trainer - Connor Oates

Asst. Trainer - Adam Brewer

Strength & Conditioning - Wacy Crenshaw

Double-A Amarillo

Manager - Javier Colina

Bench Coaches - Ronald Ramirez, Jaime Del Valle

Hitting Coach - Ty Wright

Pitching Coach - Gabriel Hernandez

Trainer - Haruki Mukohchi

Strength & Conditioning - Joe Leo

High-A Hillsboro

Manager - Mark Reed

Bench Coach - Gift Ngoepe

Hitting Coach - Jim Adduci

Pitching Coach - Blake Nation

Trainer - Cat Widay

Strength & Conditioning - Michael Vaca

Class-A Visalia

Manager - Dee Garner

Bench Coach - Mickey Jiang

Hitting Coach - Jancarlos Cintron

Pitching Coach - Rolando Garza

Trainer - Hannah Boutwell

Strength & Conditioning - TBD

Arizona Complex League D-backs

Manager - Juan Francia

Bench Coach/Complex Manager - Ronnie Gajownik

Hitting Coach - Tommy Murphy

Pitching Coach - Hatuey Mendoza

Coach - John Pachot

Trainer - Bryan Dunlavey

Strength & Conditioning - Chip Gosewisch

Dominican Summer League D-backs

Manager (DSL Black) - Vladimir Frias

Hitting Coach (DSL Black) - Rafael Guerrero

Pitching Coach (DSL Black) - Danny Salazar

Coach (DSL Black) - Luis Alen

Trainer (DSL Black) - Mario Del Rosario

Strength & Conditioning (DSL Black) - Joel Perez

Manager (DSL Red) - Izzy Alcantara

Hitting Coach (DSL Red) - Manuel Ramirez

Pitching Coach (DSL Red) - Manuel Soliman

Coach (DSL Red) - Samuel Rivas

Trainer (DSL Red) - TBD

Strength & Conditioning (DSL Red) - Anthony Blanco

Infield Coach - Lisandro King

Hitting Supervisor/OF Coach - Luis Sumoza

Dominican Republic Support Staff

Director of DR Facility Operations - Jessica Ben

Latin American Baseball Operations Coordinator - Jose Diaz

DSL Education & Life Skills Coordinator - Marlin Espinoza

DSL Administrative Assistant - Diosxmary Reyes

On-Field Coordinators

Field Coordinator - Rick Short

Asst. Field Coordinator/Infield Coord - Darren Fenster

Hitting Coordinator - Brad Marcelino

Pitching Coordinator - Chris Mears

Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator - Peter Bourjos

Catching Coordinator - Robbie Robinson

Quality Control Coordinator - Jeff Gardner

Special Assistant, Player Development - Tim Bogar

Special Assistant, Player Development - Miguel Montero

Special Assistant, Player Development - Jeff Mousser

Rehab Position Player Coordinator - Adam Melhuse

Rehab Pitching Coordinator - Tom Gorzelanny

Player Development Assistant - Orlando Hudson

Roving Pitching Coach - Matt Herges

Assistant Pitching Coordinator - Dakota Herman

Assistant Pitching Coordinator - Tyler Mark

Short Season Hitting Coordinator - Josue Perez

Dominican Republic Field Coordinator - Rolando Arnedo

Education Coordinator - Joey Dziedzic

Rehab Pitching Coach - Brad Arnsberg

Complex Coach/Pitching Strategist

Jakob Witt

Medical Staff

Director, Skill Development - Vaughn Robinson

Minor League Medical Coordinator - Mike Powell

Minor League Rehab Assistant - Paul Porter

Minor League Rehab Assistant - David Kau

Major League & Minor League Medical Administrator - Jon Herzner

Minor League S&C Coordinator - Derek Somerville

Minor League Rehab S&C Coordinator - Ryan Harrel

Latin American Medical Coordinator - Spencer Ryan

Latin American S&C Coordinator - Ricardo De Pablos

Dominican Republic Medical Administrator - Carlos Perez

Minor League Nutritionist - Avaani Bhalla

Mental Performance

Mental Performance Coordinator - Charley Jauss

Mental Performance Coach - Chloe Maleski

Mental Performance Coach - Michael Oceguerra

Sport Psychologist - Marc Strickland

Mental Performance Consultant - Zach Brandon

Mental Performance Consultant -Derin McMains

