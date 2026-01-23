Peralta, Gore Trades Highlight Brutal D-backs Reality

Two pitchers the Arizona Diamondbacks had been a (perhaps unrealistic) potential fit for this offseason are off the board. On Wednesday night, Milwaukee Brewers righties Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers were traded to the New York Mets, while Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore found himself dealt to the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon.

Both pitchers, while certainly desirable, commanded massive hauls from their ultimate trade destinations. While both might seem like options the D-backs should have pursued in the trade market, the reality is Arizona may not have been able to land either without making a potentially-unwise investment.

For Peralta (who is a one-year rental) and Myers, the Mets had to surrender two top prospects — infield-outfield hybrid Jett Williams and right-hander Brandon Sproat. Williams was the Mets' No. 3 prospect, and is currently MLB's No. 30 overall prospect. Sproat was New York's No. 5, and both players are expected to debut in 2026.

For the D-backs to pull off a deal like this, it would have required a prospect they might not even have in their system. A position player like Jordan Lawlar might have fulfilled Williams' spot, with an arm of Kohl Drake's caliber fulfilling the pitching aspect.

It may have been doable for Arizona, but that feels quite unlikely.

Gore's return from the Rangers was eye-popping. Texas gave up shortstop Gavin Fien (No. 2), right-hander Alejandro Rosario (No. 6), shortstop Devin Fitz-Gerald (No. 12), outfielder Yeremy Cabrera (No. 16) and first baseman Abimelec Ortiz (No. 18).

Simply the exact prospect rank numbers to members of the D-backs' farm, that may have, in theory, consisted of outfielder Slade Caldwell, lefty Kohl Drake, infielder Jansel Luis, right-hander Dean Livingston and righty Ashton Izzi.

Granted, that may not have been the exact requirement in Arizona's case — it's simply a direct comparison. There's also a chance the cost might have been even greater for the D-backs, especially if there were numerous teams interested.

But Gore, who comes with two years of control, has only posted one MLB season with an ERA below 4.00 (3.90 in 2024). He's been consistent with his innings load, and his peripherals have outperformed the ERA at times, but it does seem like a very high price for a pitcher of his caliber.

These trades may or may not pan out for any of the teams involved. Perhaps, if the D-backs had gotten them done, it would have been the perfect move(s). But to land pitching of this type of impact, the cost would have been extremely high regardless. The harsh eality is, the D-backs were probably never capable of making that deal, and if they were, the likelihood of signing these players to long-term extensions was not high.

Arizona made their position in these types of markets relatively clear when they signed Michael Soroka to a one-year deal and returned Merrill Kelly to fill out their rotation — though it would be hard to argue any of the above-mentioned arms would not have provided a boost to the D-backs' staff.

It may be a disappointment to fans to miss out on these major trades, but Arizona was most likely not equipped to or willing to make these types of astronomical investment.

