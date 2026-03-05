The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to whittle down their major league roster as spring training progresses. On Thursday, the D-backs optioned right-handed pitchers Yilber Diaz and Dylan Ray to Triple-A Reno, and reassigned catcher Gavin Logan to minor league camp.

Diaz and Ray have both struggled in their limited spring training action. Logan, meanwhile, had hit well over the course of just nine plate appearances.

It's important to note that these players are still eligible to appear in Cactus League games despite their reassignments.

MLB Pipeline has released their newest top-30 prospect rankings for every MLB team on Wednesday, be sure and check out this article to see who rose and fell the most in the Diamondbacks' newest top-30 group.

Arizona Diamondbacks Make 3-Player Roster Move

Jul 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Yilber Diaz (45) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Diaz, the 25-year-old power righty, has had a difficult journey of late. He made his MLB debut to a solid level of success in 2024, but has since devolved, struggling to find the strike zone at an immense rate.

Diaz spent time in the Arizona Complex League and Double-A Amarillo as a result of his struggles in 2025, pitching to an overall 10.26 ERA at the minor league level this past season. So far in spring training, he has allowed four earned runs over just 1.2 innings of work in two appearances.

Ray had a solid season for Double-A Amarillo in 2025, earning a call-up to Triple-A Reno. Of course, that environment is a nightmare for pitchers, and he went on to post a 6.30 ERA in 18 starts. He did, however, put together a five-start stretch of success toward the end of the season, posting a 3.81 figure in August.

Ray has allowed four runs (but only two earned) in his 1.1 innings pitched so far in the Cactus League, giving up two hits and two walks in the process.

Logan was a ninth-round pick by the Diamondbacks all the way back in the 2022 season. He's worked his way up the system, finally reaching Triple-A Reno in 2025. He only spent 12 games at that level in 2025, but posted an impressive .366/.417/.659 slash, though he also struck out 16 times in 41 plate appearances.

Logan was in the midst of a hot start to Cactus League play, slashing .625/.667/.750, albeit in just a nine-PA sample size.

The Diamondbacks continue to trim down their major league roster, with the regular season just three weeks away.