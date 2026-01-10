D-backs Part with Speedy Outfielder in Surprise Trade with Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade. On Saturday, the team announced they had parted with outfielder Jake McCarthy, sending him to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher Josh Grosz.

Grosz is the Rockies' No. 20 prospect per MLB Pipeline and spent all of 2025 at the High-A level for the Yankees' and Rockies' organizations. McCarthy is coming off a bit of a rough 2025 season.

The D-backs' 40-man roster is now at 39.

McCarthy has been an up-and-down hitter for the Diamondbacks in his five major league seasons. In 2022, he received some number of NL Rookie of the Year votes, then cooled off in 2023.

In 2024, he posted an excellent season, slashing .285/.349/.400 with eight homers in 142 games' worth of action. But that quickly turned to a rough-looking .204/.247/.345 slump in the 2025 season.

McCarthy has excellent speed and has been a solid, if not elite defender in the outfield. He's struggled to be a consistent producer, however. Still, McCarthy was a valuable member of a D-backs club who climbed back into relevance in 2022 and 2023.

Grosz, meanwhile, is a right-handed starter with a decent amount of upside. His results in 2025 weren't exactly eye-popping, however. Grosz pitched to an overall 4.67 ERA with both the Yankees and Rockies High-A clubs, striking out 135 over 125.1 innings (22 starts).

He's still a very raw prospect, as he was drafted in 2023 by New York out of college. Via MLB Pipeline:

"Grosz has added a couple of ticks of velocity to his fastball since turning pro and now works at 93-95 mph and touches 98 with quality riding action. He creates high spin rates on his heater and his mid-80s slider, and the Yankees have helped him increase the break on the latter pitch. His upper-80s changeup is firm yet effective because its fade and sink keep left-handers at bay.

"The 6-foot-4 Grosz mixes an upright delivery with a low three-quarters arm slot. He has fringy control and command, and his fastball is his lone better-than-average offering. He has the ceiling of a back-of-the-rotation starter and could end up as a multi-inning reliever."

The Diamondbacks have yet to make significant additions to their major league roster since the signings of Michael Soroka and Merrill Kelly, however. Arizona is still in need of multiple relievers, and some hitting, as well.

For now, they'll clear a 40-man spot by parting with McCarthy, and bring in prospect with some upside.

