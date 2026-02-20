Nolan Arenado Goes Deep vs Former Team in First D-backs At-Bat
In his very first at-bat as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, third baseman Nolan Arenado blasted a home run to left-center field against his long-time former team.
It was the first run in what would eventually turn into a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Arizona begins Cactus League play 1-0.
Arenado's homer came on the third pitch of the at-bat — an ill-placed slider hanging in optimal position. The ball traveled 403 feet, flying 102.3 MPH off the bat. He exited the game after just two at-bats, going 1-for-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks Rally to Beat Rockies
The veteran third baseman was one of three D-backs "regulars" to collect a base hit. Pavin Smith delivered the first knock of Arizona's Cactus League play in the first inning; shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ripped a 107 MPH single in the sixth inning and outfielder Alek Thomas collected a hustle double in the second — going 1-for-1 with a walk on the day.
Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had a difficult game, going 0-for-3 at the plate with two groundouts and a strikeout, although he did hit a ground ball 115.6 MPH in the second inning.
On defense, a fly ball got past him in left field in the fourth inning for a Rockies RBI triple for a 2-1 Colorado lead. It's still early for the 23-year-old outfielder, who will have plenty of opportunity this spring to show he's capable of a promotion.
Staring at a 2-1 deficit, Arizona's minor league contingent put together a rally in the eighth inning. outfielder A.J. Vukovich and infielder Jacob Amaya singled, and catcher Matt O'Neill doubled to flip the score 3-2 in favor of Arizona.
No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy laced a 100 MPH double in the ninth inning. He finished 1-for-2, but reached on an error in his other at-bat.
Diamondbacks Pitching Shuts Down Rockies
On the pitching side, Friday's starter — right-hander Thomas Hatch — tossed a scoreless first inning, including a strikeout of former Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy. Hatch exited after just the one frame.
Young right-hander Andrew Hoffmann followed Hatch, and threw a scoreless inning of his own with two strikeouts. Both punchouts were the result of an ABS challenge — as catcher Gabriel Moreno successfully overturned two called balls into strikes.
Moreno executed three successful challenges in the first two innings of Friday's game, going 3-for-4 total. O'Neill was successful in his only attempt.
Right-handers Bryce Jarvis, Taylor Rashi and John Curtiss each threw scoreless innings, as did left-hander Philip Abner. Right-hander Isaiah Campbell was responsible for the Rockies' only two runs.
Righty Jose Cabrera pitched the final two frames, escaping a jam to secure the save.
