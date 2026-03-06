Who is Playing in D-backs' Split-Squad Games vs White Sox, Brewers?

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play two Cactus League games on Friday afternoon, preparing for their first split-squad slate of spring training against the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. Both games have a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

Manager Torey Lovullo will manage Arizona's home contingent against Chicago at Salt River Fields, while bench coach Jeff Banister will lead the other half of the D-backs' roster against Milwaukee in Maryvale.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox (Home)

Starting Pitchers

Right-hander and newly-crowned top pitching prospect Daniel Eagen will get his first start of the Cactus League against the White Sox for the home crew.

Eagen made his first appearance of spring training against the Mariners a week prior, throwing two dominant scoreless innings and earning the save. The young righty has rocketed up Arizona's system after an excellent 2025 season, pitching to a 2.99 ERA across High-A and Double-A.

For the White Sox, it will be left-hander Anthony Kay. The 30-year-old veteran pitched in Japan in both 2024 and 2025, coming back over to the states on a minor league deal with Chicago. He has a career 5.59 ERA.

Lineup

The lineup for the home matchup is as follows (Via Alex Weiner of AZSports):

1 - 2B Tommy Troy

2 - 3B Tim Tawa

3 - CF Ryan Waldschmidt

4 - C James McCann

5 - 1B Luken Baker

6 - LF A.J. Vukovich

7 - DH Ivan Melendez

8 - RF Angel Ortiz

9 - SS Anderdson Rojas

Diamondbacks vs Brewers (Away)

Starting Pitchers

Left-hander Mitch Bratt will get his third start of the Cactus League. His first two outings were somewhat rocky, allowing six runs (five earned) over just 3.1 innings.

Bratt was part of the three-pitcher return for Arizona in the Merrill Kelly trade, and pitched to a 3.98 ERA over six starts for Double-A Amarillo once coming over to the D-backs' organization.

The Brewers will send out right-hander Chad Patrick. Patrick was once a D-backs prospect himself, but was traded to the Athletics in 2023 in exchange for infielder Jace Peterson. Patrick was later flipped to Milwaukee, and pitched to a 3.53 ERA over 119.2 innings in 2025.

Lineup

The lineup for Arizona's away game is as follows:

1 - SS Jacob Amaya

2 - LF Oscar Mercado

3 - CF Jordan Lawlar

4 - 3B LuJames Groover

5 - C Aramis Garcia

6 - DH Manuel Pena

7 - 1B Ben McLaughlin

8 - RF Gavin Conticello

9 - 2B Demetrio Crisantes