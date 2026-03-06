Diamondbacks Blow Early Lead in Tough Loss to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks carried a razor-thin 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into the sixth inning of their split-squad game in Maryvale, but saw that lead evaporate into an eventual 5-2 loss on Friday afternoon.

Left-hander Mitch Bratt, Arizona's No. 14 prospect, worked his way through some traffic with only one run's worth of damage, and the offense picked up their starting pitcher early, but rough innings from right-handers Juan Burgos and John Curtiss allowed Milwaukee to surge back.

Arizona Diamondbacks Blow Lead to Brewers

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bratt threw 2.2 innings in his third start of the Cactus League, with rough command. The left-hander walked four batters, throwing only 24 of his 52 total pitches for strikes. He did, however, only give up one base hit and one earned run on the day. He struck out two, but saw his four-seam fastball sit below 90 MPH for most of his outing.

Arizona did get Bratt an early lead, as Jacob Amaya Singled, Oscar Mercado doubled and LuJames Groover collected an RBI groundout. DH Manuel Pena hit a solo homer in the second inning for the D-backs' second run of the game.

Righty Alec Baker followed Bratt, completing the third inning. Right-hander Bryce Jarvis threw two scoreless innings of relief on 32 pitches, giving up one hit and one walk.

But Burgos would have a difficult time in the sixth. He allowed three base hits and a walk, leading to two earned runs and a 3-2 deficit. He allowed all three hits to leave the bat above 100 MPH. Burgos did pick up three strikeouts, but the damage was done.

And Curtiss would add onto that, giving up a walk and a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Even righty Taylor Rashi contributed a run, giving up two base hits in the eighth inning.

Overall, it was a difficult day for the D-backs' hurlers.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Sputters

Arizona did manage to rack up eight base hits and two walks, but went an abysmal 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Outfielder Gavin Conticello and infielder Demetrio Crisantes both went 2-for-3 at the plate. Crisantes, Arizona's No. 5 prospect, had a 106 MPH line drive double in the fourth inning. Center fielder Jordan Lawlar and left fielder Oscar Mercado had doubles of their own.

It was a tough performance for Arizona's lineup, which has been hitting well for the most part during spring training this season. The D-backs fall to 7-7 in Cactus League play after losing both of their split-squad games Friday.