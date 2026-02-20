D-backs Set Starter-Filled Lineup for First Spring Training Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play a baseball game for the first time in 2026 on Friday at Salt River Fields, serving as the away team against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Starting on the mound for Arizona will be right-hander Thomas Hatch, a 31-year-old journeyman signed to a minor league deal this offseason.

The D-backs' lineup, meanwhile, is filled with regular starters. Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about getting his regulars some work, as many of them will be departing for the World Baseball Classic.

The lineup is as follows, via Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner:

1: Ketel Marte - 2B

2: Geraldo Perdomo - SS

3: Pavin Smith - DH

4: Gabriel Moreno - C

5: Nolan Arenado - 3B

6: Carlos Santana - 1B

7: Alek Thomas - CF

8: Ryan Waldschmidt - LF

9: Jorge Barrosa - RF

It comes as little surprise to see multiple regular starters in the lineup after Lovullo's comments on Thursday.

"Normally they wouldn't be [playing], but I'm trying to fast forward this asmuch as possible because the entire infield is going to play in the WBC, so I want to get them on the field. I wouldn't be playing [Alek Thomas] in the outfield tomorrow, but I'm going to so he can get ready for Team Mexico," Lovullo said.

In fact, of the nine hitters, the only one without major league experience is Ryan Waldschmidt — Arizona's No. 1 overall prospect. Waldschmidt rose rapidly in the minor leagues in 2025, and could be playing for a potential role on the major league club in 2026, especially given the injuries to Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

These hitters likely won't see much action on Friday, and will give way to a group of minor-leaguers after one or two at-bats.

Lovullo said on Thursday he's not concerned with the outcome of those at-bats for both the hitters and pitchers.

"I'm not so concerned about the results of a hitter's at-bat. I'm looking for their feet lining up, everything being consistent, their body getting towards the baseball, the hand path being super clean, following the ball," he said.

"Pitchers, it's about just repeating deliveries, landing stuff other than fastballs, following the glove, and the game plan, and being able to recognize swings and make adjustments. It's all fast-forwarded tomorrow, and it's a crash course because it is day one, so Idon't expect it to be perfect, but I'm watching the game inside of a game."