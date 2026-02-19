D-backs' Torey Lovullo Reveals Starter for First Spring Training Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to play a baseball game. On Friday, they'll face their first Spring Training game of the year against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Manager Torey Lovullo revealed his starting pitcher and named some of his "regulars" who will play in the game to members of the media following workouts on Thursday.

Who Starts for Diamondbacks in First Spring Training Game

Sep 2, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Thomas Hatch (56) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Taking the mound will be right-hander Thomas Hatch. Hatch, 31, has been primarily a reliever in the majors, but has plenty of starting experience. He made 11 relief appearances and one start for the Minnesota Twins in 2025.

Hatch has a career 5.24 ERA in MLB, and a 4.18 figure in the minor leagues. Arizona signed him to a minor league deal early in the offseason.

On the hitting side, Lovullo said he's going to get six of his "regulars" in the lineup — starting-tier players who wouldn't ordinarily be in game one of spring training. Due to the fact that Arizona's entire starting infield will be in the WBC, Lovullo is prioritizing early reps.

Lovullo did not name every player, but did say Alek Thomas will play center field and Gabriel Moreno will catch.

"Normally they wouldn't be [playing], but I'm trying to fast forward this asmuch as possible because the entire infield is going to play in the WBC, so I want to get them on the field. I wouldn't be playing AT in the outfield tomorrow, but I'm going to so he can get ready for Team Mexico," Lovullo said.

Of course, spring training — especially early on — is more about getting back into a playing rhythm, staying mechanically sound and getting early reps. Lovullo is not worried about the outcomes of at-bats.

"I'm not so concerned about the results of a hitter's at-bat. I'm looking for their feet lining up, everything being consistent, their body getting towards the baseball, the hand path being super clean, following the ball," the manager said.

"Pitchers, it's about just repeating deliveries, landing stuff other than fastballs, following the glove, and the game plan, and being able to recognize swings and make adjustments. It's all fast-forwarded tomorrow, and it's a crash course because it is day one, so Idon't expect it to be perfect, but I'm watching the game inside of a game."

The ultimate final score carries little weight. But one thing is certain: Diamondbacks baseball is back.