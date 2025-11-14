D-backs' Corbin Carroll Makes Exciting WBC Decision

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll will represent the United States of America in the upcoming World Baseball Classic this season, MLB announced on Thursday night.

The exciting, international baseball tournament will make its return in 2026, four years following its previous iteration in 2022. The tournament will begin on March 5.

Carroll had reportedly been offered a spot previously to represent Taiwan, but turned down the offer with the expressed intent to play for Team USA this year instead. He'll join fellow NL outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong on the USA outfield roster.

Carroll said it was anything but a difficult choice to make when he received the call to join his country in the WBC.

"It was not a hard decision. I was watching some football, just hanging out, and get a call from [Team USA manager Mark DeRosa] and couldn't be more excited. It's going to be awesome," Carroll said at the MLB Awards Thursday night.

Certainly, the honor is well-deserved. Carroll enjoyed an excellent 2025 season, bouncing back from a 2024 slump in massive fashion.

Carroll hit .259/.343/.541, recorded an .884 OPS, and smashed a career-high 31 homers. He also set the D-backs franchise record in triples with 17, and became the first-ever member of Arizona's 30-homer, 30-steal club.

It was a campaign to be proud of for Arizona's homegrown superstar.

"I sit in that space where he is massive. He's a massive cat out there, and I don't know how else to put it," manager Torey Lovullo said of Carroll when he broke Arizona's triples record.

"It's just remarkable what he's capable of doing. And he will tell you that he's going to get better, so I'll go ahead and echo that, too.

"When he gets more experience and learns himself a little bit more, he's going to be even better, which is very scary," Lovullo said. "I'm honored to be his manager and watch him from the space that I get to watch him in."

The WBC can often come with some amount of speculation. Players give up portions of their offseason to play in it. There's also the threat of injury prior to the upcoming regular season.

But to be able to watch Carroll represent his country on a large, international scale will certainly provide some entertainment for D-backs and baseball fans alike.

