D-backs Are Making Big Changes to Pitching Development
The Arizona Diamondbacks are making significant changes to their internal pitching development process, according to a new report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.
The exact method in which Arizona will alter its programs and development routines has not yet been solidified, but the D-backs plan to be more aggressive in pushing their pitchers.
GM Mike Hazen told Piecoro that the team may look to get more aggressive with strength training and throwing programs — pushing their arms harder, though still attempting to avoid the type of recklessness that would lead to more injuries.
“Are we developing pitching at the rate that we’re developing position players? The answer to that is no,” Hazen told Piecoro. “That is clear as day for us. That’s not acceptable for me."
The Diamondbacks endured one of the more brutal stretches of pitching outcomes in the 2025 season, losing multiple high-value arms to significant injury, as well as receiving poor results from many of their pitchers.
Arizona has also struggled to put together a consistent pipeline of growth from their minor leagues, with success stories like Ryne Nelson and Justin Martinez being more the exception than the rule.
“Are we in a position where we should be pushing some of this stuff and taking on more risk a little more aggressively? Yes. I do feel that way. We have spent the better part of the last month breaking that all apart here," Hazen said to Piecoro.
Piecoro noted that the D-backs' pitching development has been a source of "frustration" to many inside the organization, who cite the training staff as a more limiting factor compared to how other organizations run in terms of strength training.
Hazen said Arizona needs to do a better job of finding the "balance" between maintaining health and pushing pitchers to up their stuff.
The fact is, the D-backs have simply not had good pitching results over the course of the past several seasons. They ranked 23rd in team ERA (rotation and bullpen combined) in 2025.
And while one can easily point to injuries — especially to the likes of Corbin Burnes, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez — as the driving factor behind an underperforming staff, the reality Arizona faced following those injuries was a significant lack of depth.
It's not that there aren't arms available in the minor leagues — they just aren't able to immediately step in and contribute the way other clubs' minor-leaguers often do.
Part of that issue can be attributed to the fact that the D-backs do not have much in the way of pure, raw stuff in their organization.
It's perfectly fine to rely on command and placement over triple-digit fastballs, but the overall caliber has often not been that of MLB-ready arms, and that's limited young arms' ability to take the next step forward.
“I think there are certain guys that we need to do a better job identifying that need to be pushed to be given the opportunity to develop the stuff that’s necessary to become a big-leaguer," Hazen said.
"I think that’s the biggest issue: There are guys who, at their current stuff level, if they have no chance to become a big-leaguer, I think the player is asking for that (more development help), too.”
Changes are on the horizon for the D-backs.
Check out Piecoro's full, in-depth article on the situation here.