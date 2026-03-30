Diamondbacks Call Up Exciting Infield Prospect

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move.

On Monday, the D-backs called up rising infield prospect Jose Fernandez from Triple-A Reno, adding him to their 26-man roster ahead of Monday night's home opener against the Detroit Tigers.

The move comes at the expense of lefty DH Pavin Smith, whose elbow injury flared up. Smith will go on the 10-day Injured List with left elbow inflammation.

Diamondbacks call up Jose Fernandez

Fernandez, Arizona's newly-crowned No. 27 prospect, has been an exciting prospect to watch ahead of the 2026 season. He surged for 17 home runs in 2025 with Double-A Amarillo, then came on strong in Cactus League play with a .280/.308/.840 slash.

Both offensively and defensively, Fernandez stood out to Arizona's coaching staff this spring.

"You guys saw him all spring training long, a very exciting player, very youthful, continuing to climb through the system and learn and grow about our concepts, and just plugs right in," manager Torey Lovullo said.

But the 22-year-old was still optioned to Triple-A following his successful spring campaign, with plenty of development left to be done.

As it turns out, his opportunity would come quite soon. Fernandez had played in just one game at the Triple-A level prior to his call-up, going 0-for-4 with the Reno Aces on Sunday.

"Thankful for the opportunity," Fernandez said through team translator Alex Arpiza to reporters at Chase Field. "It's a dream I've had ever since I was five years old, and just thankful for the opportunity that was given to me."

Lovullo said Fernandez might get opportunities at third base, shortstop or even DH.

"We want to let him get his feet under him and put him in the most comfortable position possible. It's a good opportunity for him, and we're really excited for him," the manager continued.

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith hits the injured list

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith, meanwhile, had been dealing with an elbow issue since earlier in spring training, though imaging continued to come back clean. He was scratched from Arizona's opening night lineup against the Dodgers, but returned one game later after feeling good in batting practice.

Smith's most recent imaging showed no structural damage, and it would appear this IL stint will not be exceptionally lengthy. Lovullo told reporters Smith received a cortisone shot, but that the elbow did not respond in the way they had hoped.

The Diamondbacks are quite lacking in left-handed offensive depth. Switch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas is Arizona's DH for their Monday night matchup.