How Inconsistent Playing Time Really Affects Young D-backs Hitters

It's always a hot topic among Arizona Diamondbacks fans — and, truthfully, 29 other fanbases, as well. Fans are quick to express displeasure with certain players' playing time, or, often the lack thereof.

Rookie infielder Jose Fernandez, with his .301/.337/.430 slash, has taken just one at-bat since the D-backs left Wrigley Field four days ago — a pinch-hit at-bat in Arizona's 1-0 loss to Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

But Fernandez is playing Thursday, against another tough arm in Mitch Keller.

"He's a good player. He's still learning and emerging. I don't want to protect him, I want to expose him to some of the best pitching," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I want him to get these at-bats to grow and learn, and with this exposure, I think he's closer to being an everyday player."

When it comes to young players, a common complaint from external observers is a logical one: how can a young player stay in a rhythm at the plate, continue on his development path when his playing time is sporadic, inconsistent or extremely limited?

According to Lovullo, that concern is not as dire as fans might think.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on irregular playing time for young hitters

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo said that players having to sit "a couple days," here and there do not hurt a young player like Fernandez.

"A couple days, no. Seven, yes. He's not going to go seven days without playing or six days without playing," Lovullo said. "I feel like if you're getting a couple at-bats a week, you can stay tuned up. A young player might not figure out that part of the puzzle as quickly as possible."

"I think every third day, he still could stay locked in. Every fourth day, he could still stay locked in. But he's being talked to about that. It's a new role for him because he comes to the ballpark every day as a minor leaguer. He's playing, and he knows he's playing somewhere. It's just a little bit different."

Why Diamondbacks' playing time allotment is so challenging

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jose Fernandez against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The main difference, of course, is that Fernandez is in an infield room with an All-Star shortstop in Geraldo Perdomo, a 10-time Gold Glove third baseman in Nolan Arenado, and a red-hot first baseman in Ildemaro Vargas who simply can't be removed from the lineup at his current pace.

For as much as Fernandez could use playing time, it's tough to take one of those players off the field, and tough to swap a left-handed DH in Adrian Del Castillo out for a righty batter against a tough right-hand pitcher.

"We've got good players that play the same positions as [Fernandez]. Vargas is going off, and Arenado's been playing the heck out of it. And Perdomo is an MVP caliber shortstop. So it's just one of those flow things. ... I've got to find spots for him, and it's been a little bit of a challenge."

"It's very complicated," Lovullo said.

It's a puzzle, essentially — one that 30 MLB managers have to navigate to some degree. It's not as simple as plugging and playing players with the highest overall rating every game in a video-game-like approach.

There are matchup factors to consider, as well as varying defensive prowess that might add up to more value than another player's bat in some situations. And it's not the same outlook, each and every game.

"I want the best players to play as often as possible, but I've got to weigh the consequences of offense versus defense, who's pitching, where are we at, how's the game flowing," Lovullo said. "So it's a little bit of a challenge right now to find time for all the guys, for sure."