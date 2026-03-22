The Diamondbacks' Next Star Infielder is Already on Their Roster

SCOTTSDALE -- Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Jose Fernandez saw a 94 MPH sinker in the zone and crushed it deep to right field. He raced around second base, landing easily at third for an RBI triple.

It was the highlight of a 3-for-3 day, and the top performance of the D-backs' 10-3 rout of the Colorado Rockies in the 2026 Spring Breakout game. Another impressive batting line went on Fernandez's spring resume.

The Diamondbacks have had Fernandez on their 40-man roster since November after the 2025 season — a season that saw the 22-year-old infielder blast 17 home runs at the Double-A level.

Fernandez is the only position player prospect on Arizona's 40-man, and he already looks capable of growing into a role as Arizona's next infield star.

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Jose Fernandez continues rise

He'd been on the D-backs' radar long before that. A teenage Fernandez signed with Arizona in 2021 as an international free agent, and quickly began to make an impression on the front office.

"If he were an 18-year-old high school senior, he'd be a first round draft choice," D-backs assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye said to manager Torey Lovullo, while observing Fernandez on a backfield years prior.

Three years later, Sawdaye's evaluation was no different: "If he was a 21-year-old junior, he'd be a first round draft pick."

Fernandez has only continued to build his organizational reputation. In the first 10 Cactus League games of his career, Fernandez has hit 280/.308/.840 with three homers, three doubles and a triple.

"I feel [spring training] was very productive in the sense of learning from the veterans. It was a very successful spring training for me," Fernandez said, speaking through a translator.

Lovullo agrees.

"We always felt like we had somebody that had that ability," the manager said. "And now just to put it together and harness it, create some bat speed and some leverage. Swing at strikes, control the zone. That's all, those are all the things that he's been doing and not missing."

"We know we got a good look at him. He's got a very bright future."

One of the largest benefits of a young player joining big league camp is simply being around those who have done it all at the highest level. At 22, Fernandez is already beginning to develop veteran traits — traits he's been able to pick up working alongside some of Arizona's major-leaguers.

Nolan Arenado told him to trust his talent. Carlos Santana offered tips on offensive approach. Ildemaro Vargas was a veteran resource for Fernandez.

"Those were three of the many that helped me," Fernandez said.

At 6-foot-3, Fernandez already has the frame of a power-hitter. But his 165-pound listed weight is no longer accurate. Despite a 17-homer power surge in the latter months of 2025, the infielder decided to pack on muscle in the subsequent offseason.

"We put a plan in place during the offseason," Fernandez said. "Nutrition, month-and-a-half process to be able to put on more muscle, more weight."

But the extra bulk hasn't hindered his ability to maneuver the infield. He's played solid defense at both shortstop and third base this spring.

"[The added muscle] actually helped me [defensively]," he said. "I feel stronger, I feel quicker out there."

Defensive reliability is of critical importance to Lovullo and the D-backs. Though certainly not perfect, Fernandez has been passing that test.

"Defensively, he's been very consistent," Lovullo said.

Arizona is still going to look for development out of the 22-year-old, but he's well on his way to a major league debut. That may come much sooner than later.