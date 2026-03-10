Diamondbacks' 2026 Closer Plan is Painfully Obvious

The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to name their closer, and it's beginning to look more and more likely that it will be a closer-by-committee approach this season, with a combination of veterans like Paul Sewald, Ryan Thompson or Kevin Ginkel taking turns in the ninth inning.

And with Sewald's track record of closing games, it feels most likely that he will be the one presented with the majority of the save opportunities, though the D-backs have been known to choose their closer based on specific-game matchups in recent seasons.

Sewald is adamant that he does not expect to be given the specific closer's role, however, but is willing to pitch in any situation. Arizona's former closer returned on a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason.

"They'll pitch me when they decide to pitch me," Sewald said on Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke Show. "I am not the closer. I may close games, but I'm not the closer.

"Our two closers are injured and they will be back at some point, and so I'm here to pitch whenever it is they tell me to pitch. If that's the ninth inning on March 26, then it's the ninth. If it's the seventh on March 27, then it's the seventh."

Why Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald Could Bounce Back

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sewald is not concerned with roles or titles — he simply wants to be a part of wins.

"It's not that important to me, I want to win games, and if I'm a better matchup with guys in the seventh, then I'll pitch in the seventh. If they think I'm a better matchup in the ninth then I'll pitch in the ninth," he said.

But there is reason to believe Sewald has a leg up on the primary closing duties, even if Arizona does not offer him that title.

After training at Driveline Baseball all offseason, the right-hander's velocity has climbed up above 92 MPH on his fastball in his first Cactus League appearance — after averaging just 90.4 in an injury-riddled 2025 season.

"It gives me a ton of confidence," Sewald said to MLB's Steve Gilbert on the increase in his velocity.

"One, that the work I put in this offseason, you see results. It's really tough to continually put in the work if you're not seeing results. That's the same for people on a diet, people trying to do anything. You want to see the results of the hard work you're doing.

"I'm never going to be a hard thrower, but 92 versus 90 is a gigantic difference. I had been one of the best pitchers in baseball when I averaged 92," he said.

Sewald has made three appearances in spring training games, and gave up a run in each of his first two. He looked extremely sharp in his most recent outing, however, picking up two strikeouts in a clean inning while continuing to show solid readings on his fastball.

It would be a major surprise to not see Sewald regularly appear in the ninth inning for the D-backs in 2025 — barring an injury or persistent poor performances.