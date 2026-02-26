Diamondbacks Complete Massive Comeback Win over Royals

SCOTTSDALE -- It felt just like watching a regular season Arizona Diamondbacks game from the past several seasons. It's a shame Cactus League scores do not count.

On Thursday, the D-backs roared back from an 8-0 deficit to take a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals. They promptly surrendered that lead to trail 10-9, before grabbing it right back in the eighth.

After the back-and-forth ended, Arizona had a 13-10 victory at Salt River Fields. The Diamondbacks improve to 3-4 thus far in Cactus League play, while the Royals fall to 2-5.

Pitching Puts Diamondbacks in Early Hole

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was a good day for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who made his spring debut with two efficient, scoreless frames. Rodriguez's fastball velocity ticked all the way up near 95 MPH.

Down around 24 pounds from the advent of 2025, Rodriguez appears to be in encouraging shape, and is working on turning his breaking ball into a more vertical-moving curve.

Ryan Thompson followed Rodriguez with a scoreless third inning. From there, the pitching deteriorated. Newly-acquired right-hander Kade Strowd gave up two runs in 0.2 innings. Righty Yilber Diaz struggled to find the zone and gave up four runs. Right-hander Teofilo Mendez gave up two more, and suddenly Arizona was down 8-0 in the fifth inning.

But that didn't last long.

Arizona Diamondbacks Surge Back vs Royals

Apr 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Luken Baker (26) hits a two run double against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Arizona put together a four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of walks, a pair of singles and an Oscar Mercado double.

Two innings later, the D-backs worked a five-run rally, kicked off by doubles from LuJames Groover and Tommy Troy, who has been exceptionally hot this spring. A three-run homer by rising prospect Jose Fernandez flipped the score on its head — 9-8 in favor of Arizona. It was Fernandez's second of the Cactus League so far.

But the D-backs would have to do it again, after right-hander Shawn Dubin quickly gave up two more runs.

So they did. Druw Jones doubled, as did Troy (his second of the game). It was first baseman Luken Baker's three-run blast that put the finishing touches on the comeback win. 11 members of the D-backs collected a base hit. In total, they managed 13 knocks and four walks — against just nine strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks' next contest will be a night game — a 6:10 p.m. first pitch against the Seattle Mariners in Peoria.