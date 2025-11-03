What Should Diamondbacks Do With 3 Free Agents?
On Sunday, three Arizona Diamondbacks players officially became free agents after the conclusion of the World Series.
Right-handed former ace Zac Gallen, along with left-hander Jalen Beeks and veteran backup catcher James McCann were among the 137 total free agents across MLB.
The five days following this period is known as the "quiet period." Free agents are only able to re-sign with their previous clubs at this time.
So, what should the D-backs do with these three players?
RHP Zac Gallen
D-backs should: Extend QO, let walk
Gallen is a tough situation. During an ugly 4.83 ERA season, there was little expectation that the D-backs would even consider extending him the Qualifying Offer.
But then, the former ace began to look more like his old self down the stretch. Now, Arizona is expected to extend him the QO, but he's expected to reject it.
The QO would come in around $22 million for one year. Maybe a little above budget, but a decent-enough low-risk one-year deal. If he doesn't perform, Arizona would still be in good shape for 2027.
But since that is unlikely to happen, the D-backs should make the tough decision to let Gallen walk once he rejects the QO.
A rejected QO means Arizona will be given draft compensation if Gallen signs a large deal elsewhere, but inking a risky, underperforming ace to a multi-year deal worth north of $100 million would not be the best way to utilize a reduced payroll this offseason.
LHP Jalen Beeks
D-backs should: Re-sign
Beeks had perhaps an underrated season with Arizona, throwing to a 3.77 ERA over 57.1 innings. Despite being a last-minute signing, Beeks took on a workhorse role and was one of the few reliable left-handed relief options available to manager Torey Lovullo.
Beeks' peripherals have been generally solid, and he wouldn't be an immensely expensive re-sign, either.
He may not be a top-end leverage arm, but Beeks can provide plenty of quality innings, and Arizona is not in a position to shoo solid relievers out the door. The D-backs should re-sign Beeks if possible.
C James McCann
D-backs should: Re-sign at all costs
Sometimes, a player's value goes beyond the numbers. While McCann posted his best slash in five seasons (.260/.324/.431), it was what he brought to Arizona internally that carried the most value.
Not only did McCann help stabilize a shaky pitching staff, he provided a strong veteran presence in a clubhouse that got much younger as the year progressed.
Backup catcher is an undervalued position as is. Add Gabriel Moreno's tendency to miss time with injuries and a lack of pitch-calling maturity, and McCann's return is as close to a necessity as it gets.
Even for a slightly increased salary, the D-backs should do their best to get it done with McCann.
