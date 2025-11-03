Inside The Diamondbacks

What Should Diamondbacks Do With 3 Free Agents?

Who among the Arizona Diamondbacks' three free agents should be re-signed?

Alex D'Agostino

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, three Arizona Diamondbacks players officially became free agents after the conclusion of the World Series.

Right-handed former ace Zac Gallen, along with left-hander Jalen Beeks and veteran backup catcher James McCann were among the 137 total free agents across MLB.

The five days following this period is known as the "quiet period." Free agents are only able to re-sign with their previous clubs at this time.

So, what should the D-backs do with these three players?

RHP Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen
Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

D-backs should: Extend QO, let walk

Gallen is a tough situation. During an ugly 4.83 ERA season, there was little expectation that the D-backs would even consider extending him the Qualifying Offer.

But then, the former ace began to look more like his old self down the stretch. Now, Arizona is expected to extend him the QO, but he's expected to reject it.

The QO would come in around $22 million for one year. Maybe a little above budget, but a decent-enough low-risk one-year deal. If he doesn't perform, Arizona would still be in good shape for 2027.

But since that is unlikely to happen, the D-backs should make the tough decision to let Gallen walk once he rejects the QO.

A rejected QO means Arizona will be given draft compensation if Gallen signs a large deal elsewhere, but inking a risky, underperforming ace to a multi-year deal worth north of $100 million would not be the best way to utilize a reduced payroll this offseason.

More: Zac Gallen Takes First Free Agency Step

LHP Jalen Beeks

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks
Sep 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) pitches to the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

D-backs should: Re-sign

Beeks had perhaps an underrated season with Arizona, throwing to a 3.77 ERA over 57.1 innings. Despite being a last-minute signing, Beeks took on a workhorse role and was one of the few reliable left-handed relief options available to manager Torey Lovullo.

Beeks' peripherals have been generally solid, and he wouldn't be an immensely expensive re-sign, either.

He may not be a top-end leverage arm, but Beeks can provide plenty of quality innings, and Arizona is not in a position to shoo solid relievers out the door. The D-backs should re-sign Beeks if possible.

More: D-backs Pitcher Enters Free Agency

C James McCann

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann
Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

D-backs should: Re-sign at all costs

Sometimes, a player's value goes beyond the numbers. While McCann posted his best slash in five seasons (.260/.324/.431), it was what he brought to Arizona internally that carried the most value.

Not only did McCann help stabilize a shaky pitching staff, he provided a strong veteran presence in a clubhouse that got much younger as the year progressed.

Backup catcher is an undervalued position as is. Add Gabriel Moreno's tendency to miss time with injuries and a lack of pitch-calling maturity, and McCann's return is as close to a necessity as it gets.

Even for a slightly increased salary, the D-backs should do their best to get it done with McCann.

More: Veteran Catcher's Free Agency is Perfect Opportunity for D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

feed

Published
Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News