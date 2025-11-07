D-backs Executive Reportedly Rejected Rockies Job Offer
Arizona Diamondbacks senior vice president and assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye was extended an offer for the Colorado Rockies' vacant president of baseball operations position, but rejected it.
Sawdaye, along with fellow executive Matt Forman of the Cleveland Guardians, were the two primary finalists for the open position.
Instead, the Rockies pivoted, hiring Paul DePodesta away from the Cleveland Browns — yes, the football team.
According to a recent report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the decision was Sawdaye's, not the Rockies'.
"The Rockies are hiring Paul DePodesta, who has been chief strategy officer of the Cleveland Browns, to be lead their entire baseball department, a high-ranking club official told USA TODAY Sports," Nightengale wrote.
"DePodesta was chosen after Arizona Diamondbacks assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye rejected the offer and Cleveland Guardians assistant GM Matt Forman pulled out of the running."
Turning around a 43-119 team would be no easy task. The reasons for Sawdaye's rejection of the offer are unknown as of this writing, but one thing is certain: the Rockies job would certainly be no breezy day at the beautiful Coors Field.
Sawdaye came over to the D-backs organization nearly simultaneously with Hazen, ahead of the 2017 season. Both executives held positions in the Boston Red Sox front office before beginning a new regime in the desert.
For the time being, Sawdaye will return to his usual position alongside GM Mike Hazen in the D-backs' front office, though Arizona's offseason might present its own challenges to Hazen and Sawdaye.
The D-backs' roster is in a state of dire need, and there's little payroll to be utilized in that process. Arizona needs multiple starting pitchers, multiple relievers and a first baseman — and those are just the glaring needs.
Sawdaye and Hazen will have their hands full in that regard, after owner Ken Kendrick all but confirmed a reduction in the funds available this offseason.
Needs will need to be filled at least partially via trade, or through player development.
Just how the D-backs' offseason shapes up remains to be seen, though some amount of significant moves are all but expected.
Regardless, Arizona won't be attacking their offseason addition plan without one of their two key front-office executives. Sawdaye and Hazen have worked closely together since their arrival in the desert, and that will continue, for the time being.
The D-backs' offseason has begun, below are the latest moves:
