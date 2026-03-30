Diamondbacks' First Game at Chase Field Won't Be an Easy One

The Arizona Diamondbacks have returned from Dodger Stadium, but the road does not get much smoother from here.

On Monday, the D-backs will play their home opener against another competitive club — the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. local Arizona time.

Diamondbacks face Tigers, Verlander in Chase Field opener

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander on picture day during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers are 2-1 on the young season after taking down the San Diego Padres in two of three games to open the year.

Arizona is 0-3 after a tough stretch against the Dodgers, and their reward is to face future Hall of Fame right-hander Justin Verlander.

Granted, Verlander is not the top-tier ace he once was at 43 years old, but he also still managed to have a solid 2025 season, throwing to a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts for the San Francisco Giants. He still has plenty to work with.

Now, he's back with the team that helped him built his legacy.

The D-backs have not gotten off to a hot offensive start, with just eight runs scored in their previous three losses in LA. They'll need to get the bats going early to set the tone for this series, though the pitching remains a bigger question after three straight games with blown leads.

Michael Soroka makes D-backs debut

Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Michael Soroka will get the ball for his first regular-season start as a member of the Diamondbacks. Acquired in the offseason on a one-year, $7.5 million free agent deal, Soroka will be fighting to make a case for himself as a long-term starter as right-hander Merrill Kelly works his way back from the IL.

Soroka did not have an excellent spring, pitching to a 7.50 ERA over four starts, though that was sandwiched around a solid showing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Soroka did have a dominant Cactus League start against the White Sox, pitching five scoreless innings, but he was later blown up for six runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings in Arizona's final exhibition matchup with the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.

In three appearances against Detroit, Soroka has a 4.30 ERA, though he has not faced this club since 2024 as a member of the White Sox.

The D-backs will play three games against the Tigers this week before the Atlanta Braves come to town for four games. After that, Arizona will have a lengthy east coast road trip coming up.