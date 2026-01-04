D-backs Predicted to Add Former Braves All-Star to Opening Day Lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks, despite so focusing so much attention on their needy pitching staff, still could use some lineup help.

Granted, there's still work to be done with regard to the pitching side, but Arizona's offense could use some more pop. In particular, Arizona has no clear-cut, everyday DH option as it currently stands.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the opening day lineup for every MLB club, and the Diamondbacks saw a surprise addition — former Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Marcell Ozuna

"The D-backs front office has been entertaining offers for star second baseman Ketel Marte, but it looks increasingly likely he will be removed from the trade block rather than being dealt this winter," Reuter wtote.

"A proven run producer to slot into the cleanup spot in the lineup would boost the entire offense, and the list of logical landing spots for Marcell Ozuna at this point in the offseason is not a long one."

Ozuna had a bit of a down year in the 2025 season, but is still a productive veteran bat. Despite hitting only .232 with 21 homers, Ozuna was still worth a 114 wRC+ per FanGraphs — meaning he was 14% above average at the plate.

Though he does hit from the right side, and Arizona would likely want to target a left-handed bat, Ozuna's splits are actually quite even. For his lengthy career, the veteran owns an .824 OPS against left-hand pitching and an .800 OPS against right-handers.

In fact, he was actually more effective against righties in 2025 (.762 OPS) than lefties (.732).

FanGraphs' crowdsourcing estimates a one-year, $12 million deal for the 35-year-old. If accurate, that may prove to be a bit expensive for what the D-backs are able to offer, though much of Arizona's payroll situation does depend on the Ketel Marte and Alex Bregman outcomes.

Overall, Ozuna does seem like a bat that would help add some veteran pop to the lineup. Perhaps a one-year deal for the former Brave could end up functioning similarly to Joc Pederson's in the 2024 season.

Ozuna is a three-time All-Star with a consistent history of production. While he won't provide anything defensively, he may be the type of DH Arizona could use to add some pop without sacrificing too much of their athletic, defense-minded identity in the 2026 season.

