Diamondbacks' Most Glaring Outfield Question Before Opening Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks are barreling toward opening day on March 26, and roster battles still have yet to be resolved.

Though there is little question as to whether or not outfielders Alek Thomas and Jordan Lawlar will make the team — they are both in good position to do so — the question is, simply, where will they play?

What outfield roles will Diamondbacks' Lawlar, Thomas take?

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar catches a fly ball during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas has spent the majority of his career in center field, displaying highlight-reel caliber defense in the cavernous Chase Field outfield grass. The spectacular frequently became routine.

And yet this spring, center field has been inhabited by Lawlar, who is making his first strides into converting to the outfield. Lawlar has looked strong enough in center, and Thomas can certainly handle himself in left.

Lawlar, meanwhile, has made only two starts in left field this spring. In his first start, he made a rough error on a routine fly ball, but immediately followed up the mistake with an athletic, leaping catch at the wall.

On one hand, it would make more sense for the Diamondbacks to want their more proven defensive player in Thomas to man center field, while handing a less wide-open left field area to the less experienced outfielder in Lawlar.

But playing center field can also be easier on younger outfielders, allowing them to pick up a truer read on fly balls.

It's also worth noting that Thomas had somewhat of a down season in center field during 2025. He posted neutral +0 Fielding Run Value and Outs Above Average, and was worth a surprising -7 Defensive Rusn Saved.

As of now, it feels more likely Lawlar will be given run in center field, perhaps alternating with Thomas when facing a right-handed pitcher. Also in the mix is Jorge Barrosa, who is an underrated defensive player.

"I feel athletic," Lawlar said at the beginning of spring training. "That's kind of my theme this whole year is athletic, just be athletic. Whether it's outfield, infield, in the box, just let my athleticism work, and that's kind of how I feel right now."

"I want to be the best I can be for this team, and however I can help in my capacity and my ability to help us play in November, that's all that matters to me," he said. "So I'm going to work with our great coaches, our great support staff we have, and I'm ready to attack it head on.