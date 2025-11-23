D-backs GM Addresses James McCann Signing

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back one of their key veterans on Friday, signing backup catcher James McCann to a one-year, $2.75 million contract to return to the team.

Arizona needed to fill the vacant backup catcher position, and McCann fits their needs perfectly, especially after a successful half-season's worth of games in 2025.

McCann has been spoken about at length by D-backs coaches and players in terms of his positive impact on Arizona's pitching staff and clubhouse.

D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke to AZCentral's Nick Piecoro about the signing, and why Arizona pursued a reunion with the veteran backstop.

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen on James McCann

“I think he was a good complement to [Gabriel Moreno] and a stabilizing force behind the plate,” Hazen said to Piecoro. “I think he does a good job calling a game, and the veteran presence of his spot in our clubhouse was important.

"And, obviously, he hit really well, but that’s not the main thrust of this. This is more of a defensive-minded decision for us with all the things he does behind the plate.”

McCann did present his best offensive season since 2020 this past year, hitting .260/.324/.431 with five homers in 137 plate appearances.

But his biggest impact was felt with regard to the pitching output.

The D-backs' rotation and bullpen had been in the midst of an extremely poor year, and while they still finished in the bottom third of MLB in team ERA (23rd with a 4.49), there was a clear turning point once McCann began to take on a larger share of the starts behind home plate.

McCann's ability to work a game, call pitches and read opposing hitters on a veteran level was an asset — one Moreno is still working to develop. While Moreno is a plus major league hitter and owns a Gold Glove, his pitch-calling has been cited as an area that needs improvement.

“Being a young catcher in this league, that is one of the biggest pieces for young catchers to figure out — calling a game, running a game, all that stuff,” Hazen said.

“Gabi has done a good job with it, but there were times last year when, I don’t want to speak for Torey [Lovullo] on the decision, but that he felt that was the right way to go, that it was about defense.”

In Piecoro's article, Hazen did make sure to emphasize the fact that this will not be a competition between Moreno and McCann. Instead, he views it as a complementary pairing.

Moreno is clearly the future of the D-backs' catching position, but having a sturdy veteran with a sharp outlook on the game (with at minimum a decent bat) can only help Moreno and Arizona's pitchers.

