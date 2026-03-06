Merrill Kelly, Corbin Carroll Updates Look Like Best-Case Scenarios

Both of the Arizona Diamondbacks' notable injured players — Corbin Carroll and Merrill Kelly — appear to be on extremely encouraging paths in their recovery process, according to the latest updates from manager Torey Lovullo.

Per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7, Lovullo said Kelly came out of his bullpen session on Thursday "feeling good." The veteran righty, who has been dealing with intercostal nerve irritation causing mid-back tightness, is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Sunday.

Carroll, who suffered a broken hamate bone early in camp and was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing hand, was seen taking swings off of live pitching, taking BP from right-hand pitching prospect Patrick Forbes at Salt River Fields on Friday.

Per Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Carroll said he "felt fine out there in his live BP today. Says he could be back in games soon — and that he’s aiming to play in 10 games before Opening Day."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly to Throw Live BP

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throwing to live hitters is a crucial step in the right direction for Kelly, who had to be shut down for a period of time, pushing him off his schedule and preventing him from making the start on opening day.

If Kelly hopes to avoid beginning the regular season on the injured list, he'll have to ramp back up without a setback. Heading into a live BP session without seeing the issue arise again makes avoiding the IL that much more plausible for the 37-year-old.

Kelly may be able to slot into the back end of Arizona's rotation without missing time, even if he won't be able to take the mound at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day. The D-backs have yet to name their replacement opening day starter as of this writing.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Aiming to Return to Play

Sep 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebreats with his team after scoring in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It's little surprise that Carroll is racing back from his surgery at a rapid pace. Though he was forced to miss the World Baseball Classic, Carroll has always had his eye on returning for opening day. Coming back soon enough to get into 10 Cactus League games feels quite ambitious, but not out of the realm of possibility for Arizona's superstar.

With the hamate bone removed, Carroll's recovery centers more on pain management at this stage, and he's already proven himself to have a high tolerance in that regard. How the injury does (or doesn't) affect his potential power output remains to be seen, however.