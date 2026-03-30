Diamondbacks' Lineup Already Weakened by Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the 2026 with a number of key players on the injured list for both long- and short-term stints. Now just three games into the season, they were forced to place another player on the IL, designated hitter Pavin Smith.

Late in spring training Smith was shut down for nearly a week with what was described as left forearm tightness. He returned to the lineup shortly before the season began, however, and looked like he was cleared for opening day.

As opening day in Los Angeles came March 26 came, Smith was a late scratch to the lineup, and it appeared he might need to go on the IL at that point. An MRI revealed no structural damage and Smith was cleared to play depending on his pain tolerance.

After receiving treatments and taking batting practice, he was back in the lineup the next day however, and played the final two games in Los Angeles. Then on Monday it was announced he was going on the IL with elbow inflammation after all, and rookie Jose Fernandez was called up to take Smith's place.

Torey Lovullo explains Pavin Smith Injury Process

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith (26) lined out to center against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Smith had tried to play through the injury, it became clear that he would not be able to tolerate the discomfort. Torey Lovullo explained on Monday.

"It just got to the point where it became too much," Lovullo said. "So we feel strongly that a quick blow will get this thing right for the rest of the year, and that's what's most important.

"We need Pavin for the long haul, and having him in and out of the lineup fighting this all year long just didn't make a lot of sense to us, so we made that decision yesterday."

Smith received a cortisone shot on Sunday, and now will have at least 10 days for the injury to heal and the inflammation to subside.

In the meantime, Lovullo said that they do not view Fernandez as an option at first base. Lovullo indicated that Ildemaro Vargas, who took over at DH for Monday night's game against the Tigers, will be the backup first baseman to Carlos Santana.

Fernandez will get some at-bats at third base, shortstop, or maybe even DH.

"We want to let him get his feet under him and put him in the most comfortable position possible," Lovullo said.

Just how much playing time Fernandez gets remains to be seen. Still just 22 years old, the young Venezuelan only has four at-bats above Double-A. He hit very well in spring training however, batting .280 with three homers, three doubles, and a triple.

Still, his stay could very well be a short one. Pressed on just how much playing time he will get, Lovullo said, "Hard to say. It depends on the progress that Pavin makes."