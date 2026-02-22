D-backs' Outfield Sparks Impressive Rally Despite Loss to Angels

Alek Thomas, Ryan Waldschmidt and Jorge Barrosa, the three starting members of the Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield on Sunday, were each due up back-to-back in the sixth inning — with two outs, two runners on and facing a 6-1 deficit.

Once each finished their at-bats, the D-backs held a 7-6 lead over the Los Angeles Angels.

Unfortunately, that lead would not ultimately hold, as Arizona went on to lose 10-9. An RBI triple off the bat of Jose Fernandez and an ensuing groundout nearly engineered a ninth-inning comeback, but Arizona fell just short.

Spring training final scores are hardly a metric to judge by. It was an impressive showing by the D-backs' outfield contingent.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Outfield Begins Rally

Thomas and Waldschmidt, in particular, are facing an important spring. Waldschmidt, Arizona's No. 1 prospect, is looking to prove his worth, with a non-zero chance to crack the major league roster before playing an inning in Triple-A.

Thomas, meanwhile, is making some adjustments to his mechanics in the hopes of cutting down on his swing-and-miss. Both players made successful cases on Sunday.

Thomas began the comeback by lacing a 109 MPH double, plating two runs. Waldschmidt followed up with a 99 MPH double of his own. It was then Barrosa, who is not known for his power, who flipped the score in favor of Arizona with a two-run homer to right field.

Thomas finished the game 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a walk — another area of his game he's looking to improve. Waldschmidt went 1-for-4, and played solid defense in his first center field start of the year.

Diamondbacks Pitching Struggles vs Angels

Though the D-backs' hitters managed to fill up the box score, it was a lopsided performance by Arizona's pitching staff in the latter half of the contest. Left-handed starter and top pitching prospect Kohl Drake rebounded from a rough first inning with a pair of strikeouts in the second, going two innings and allowing one earned run.

Right-handers Yilber Diaz and Kade Strowd had strong scoreless outings. Strowd picked up three ground ball outs on just six pitches. But from there, the pitching broke down. RHP Junior Fernandez gave up a run, RHP Landon Sims gave up four runs against just two outs.

Righty Roman Angelo gave up three runs on six hits in two innings and lefty Avery Short gave up a solo home run in the ninth. Arizona's staff combined to give up 14 hits, five walks and 10 earned runs.