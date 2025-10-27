Why D-backs' Link to International Star is Exciting, but Unrealistic
The Arizona Diamondbacks face an intriguing offseason. In terms of needs that must be addressed, pitching is the most glaring issue present on the roster.
But that doesn't mean Arizona won't be in the market for a slugger — particulary at first base.
In a recent article by The Athletic's Jim Bowden, the Diamondbacks were listed as one of the "best fits" for Japanese star Munetaka Murakami — one of the prized international options expected to be posted by NPB's Yakult Swallows this offseason.
But as exciting as that marriage would be, it seems far from realistic. Let's break it down:
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit For Munetaka Murakami
"Murakami will be posted by his NPB club this offseason," Bowden wrote. "The slugging corner infielder underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery and also had an oblique injury this year, but still hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 homers in 69 games."
"Despite these physical setbacks, he is expected to be sought-after in free agency, although his injury history could affect how teams evaluate his worth.
"He profiles as a .240 to .260 type of hitter in MLB with legitimate 30-home run power. Defensively, he’s below average at third base and just adequate at first base.
"Despite the missed time this year, he has still averaged more than 30 homers a season in Japan and he has a .394 career OBP. At 25, he’s just entering his prime years."
Murakami is a highly-anticipated player, and will garner heavy interest from many clubs. The D-backs may very well decide to test those waters (and they should), but this type of deal does not seem like the direction GM Mike Hazen will go this offseason — as exciting as it may be.
Here's why:
Why Munetaka Murakami Is Unrealistic For Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks do have a need for a slugging infielder — particularly one that can man first base every day (or nearly every day).
Young first baseman Tyler Locklear's Opening Day status is in question after the 25-year-old underwent surgery on both his elbow and shoulder this offseason. Pavin Smith also struggled with injury and underperformance.
So if the D-backs have an option to add at that position, they should at least kick the tires.
However, Bowden is projecting the Japanese star to receive a six-year deal worth up to $160 million. Adding around $26 million in salary to add a first base option is extremely unrealistic for Arizona, unless they opt to defer a significant portion of that salary — an option that is also unrealistic.
And that doesn't account for Murakami's market. Certainly, high-profile clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers — teams with with significant international presences and high payrolls — will be frontrunners to land a player like Murakami.
That would then force Arizona to do more than simply check in on Murakami. They would have to stand out significantly among the crowd of interested clubs.
With that in mind (and the fact that Murakami is not a top-tier defender), it's completely unrealistic to expect the NPB star to land in the desert, though anything is possible, of course.