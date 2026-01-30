Diamondbacks' Farm System Given Surprise Ranking

The Arizona Diamondbacks are somewhat removed from their days of sporting one of the best farm systems in major league baseball. Prospects like Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar and other high-end young players have long-since graduated.

As a result, the D-backs' organization has been somewhat maligned in farm evaluations, for understandable reasons. But according to The Athletic's Keith Law, Arizona's farm system may actually be back on the rise.

According to Law, the D-backs are not among the bottom teams. In fact, he ranked them 14th, in the upper half of the ranking system. Arizona placed one spot ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 15, and one spot below their division rival San Francisco Giants at No. 13. Out of eight tiers, Law put the D-backs in the fourth tier.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Farm Given Surprisingly High Ranking

Jul 28, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Troy practices at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Friday, July 28, 2023. | Olivia Gyapong / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's what Law had to say about the D-backs' farm system:

"The Diamondbacks’ system is loaded with hitters all around the field, including a couple of catchers in Rookie ball and their usual cornucopia of undersized guys who can really hit, with an infusion of three potential starters in the Merrill Kelly trade.

"Their 2021-23 draft classes really haven’t panned out, leaving a gap in the system that they’ve refilled through some trades and better drafts in the last two years," Law wrote.

There are certainly a handful of prospects in the lower levels that look promising, and No. 1 overall prospect Ryan Waldschmidt (who may very well debut in 2026) is on a meteoric rise after just one full season of pro ball. But it is a bit of a surprise to see the D-backs so high on Law's rankings.

The trio of starters mentioned — Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and David Hagaman — will carry massive implications as to Arizona's pitching depth in the coming seasons. A farm that had been completely depleted of top-end pitching prospects saw an infusion of talent at the Deadline — something GM Mike Hazen made a concerted effort to address.

Of course, farm system rankings do not necessarily always guarantee proficiency at the MLB level. But to see Arizona rise in the rankings does provide some margin of confidence that the future is not void of hope, even with a relatively young core of players on the major league roster.

