3 D-backs All-Stars Win Prestigious MLB Award
On Thursday afternoon, the National League Silver Slugger Award winners were announced, and all three of the Arizona Diamondbacks' finalists took home some hardware. Nearly one-third of the National League's winners are D-backs.
Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll each won their respective Silver Slugger Award — Marte at second base, Carroll in the outfield and Perdomo at shortstop.
Marte's was expected, and his second in as many years. Perdomo overcame Francisco Lindor and Trea Turner to earn the shortstop award, and Carroll was joined by elite company in Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Wins Silver Slugger
Marte's numbers actually took a step back in the 2025 season from what they were in 2024, and yet, he still put forward a brilliant offensive season, worth 4.4 Baseball-Reference WAR and a .283/.376/.517 slash with an .893 OPS.
Marte crushed 28 homers and 28 doubles. He knocked in 72 runs and walked 64 times against 88 strikeouts.
Arizona's star also earned his second straight All-Star appearance in the 2025 season, becoming the first D-back in franchise history to record multiple RBI in the midsummer classic — doing so in the form of a two-run double.
Through some significant adversity, Marte once again proved he's one of the best hitters in baseball. He's certainly the gold standard for the second base position.
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Wins Silver Slugger
Perdomo's emergence as a true star in the 2025 season cannot be talked about enough. The switch-hitting 26-year-old inked a four-year, $45 million deal in the offseason, and it already looks like a steal.
Perdomo obliterated his career-highs in nearly every offensive category. He slashed .290/.389/.462, hit to a 138 wRC+ (38% above league average), and smashed 20 homers — exceeding his previous career total by six. He became the first Arizona shortstop to record 100 RBI.
Perdomo was clutch, played a premium defensive position, and was the D-backs' unequivocal MVP, despite sharing an order with both Carroll and Marte. His snub from the MVP finalist list seemingly did not take into account a seven-WAR season.
Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll Wins Silver Slugger Award
Carroll desperately needed a rebound from an ugly sophomore slump in the 2024 season. He did all that, and much more.
The 25-year-old superstar outfielder recorded a .259/.343/.541 slash and .884 OPS. He hit a career-high 31 homers, then smashed the franchise record for triples with 17.
Carroll also became the first member of Arizona's 30-homer, 30-steal club, and was the first Diamondback to hit a home run in the All-Star Game, as he earned his second All-Star nod in three seasons.