Why Haven't the Diamondbacks Made This No-Brainer Move?

It's been a bit of an unconventional offseason for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A team that had so many areas of the roster requiring attention has slowly made a handful of smaller moves without notable splashes.

Arizona addressed the starting rotation by bringing in Michael Soroka and reuniting with Merril Kelly. They traded for Nolan Arenado and recently signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to a low-cost deal.

But the D-backs haven't put much attention into the bullpen — an area that was one of the most deficient in 2025. They added righty Taylor Clarke on a one-year, $1.55 million deal, but have otherwise kept their bullpen additions to minor league signings.

Which brings up a question: why haven't the Diamondbacks re-signed left-hander Jalen Beeks?

Why Haven't Diamondbacks Re-Signed Jalen Beeks?

Aug 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

Beeks was Arizona's most heavily-used reliever in 2025 after being signed just ahead of the regular season. He appeared in a team 59 games and pitched a team-high 55.1 innings in the midst of a brutal season of relief work by Arizona.

And Beeks was effective, pitching to a 3.77 ERA in that span. That number was the second-best figure by a D-backs reliever (minimum 30 innings). The southpaw did spend nearly three weeks on the IL with lower back inflammation, however, and was used in a notably sparing manner upon his return.

Health may very well be the factor that has prevented a swift re-signing, although nothing has explicitly stated Beeks is still dealing with any injuries, especially this far into the offseason.

It's also possible the reason is Arizona hopes to lean more on its younger bullpen arms after bringing in a chunk of talent at the 2025 Trade Deadline. But solid left-handed pitching is a premium asset in MLB, and the D-backs' bullpen currently only projects to contain two left-handers prior to A.J. Puk's return — Andrew Saalfrank and Brandyn Garcia.

While Saalfrank was effective in 2025 and Garcia has promising stuff, a reliable, inning-eating veteran middle reliever like Beeks would likely only help Arizona's struggling relief corps. It's not as if he was limited to low-leverage situations either. He posted a 3.50 ERA in the seventh inning and beyond.

In terms of cost, it's no secret the D-backs are a bit cash-strapped this offseason. That hasn't stopped them from making a handful of smaller-scale additions. Beeks may be seeking a raise from his 2025 contract, which paid out just $1.25 million, but it's hard to imagine that even a slight increase to around or slightly above $2 million couldn't be a worthwhile investment.

If Beeks is holding out for a bigger payday, it doesn't appear other clubs are lining up to offer what he's seeking — at least up to this point.

Barring an extremely disproportionate asking price or unrevealed health implications, the Diamondbacks should attempt to re-sign their reliable veteran.

