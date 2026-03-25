Diamondbacks Official Opening Day Roster is Exciting

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially announced their opening day roster ahead of Thursday's season-beginning showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There are few surprises following the recent slate of reported decisions. Still, below is the full roster:

Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day roster

Right-handed pitchers:

RHP Ryne Nelson (19)

RHP Joe Ross (22)

RHP Zac Gallen (23)

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (32)

RHP Michael Soroka (34)

RHP Kevin Ginkel (37)

RHP Paul Sewald (38)

RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (43)

RHP Taylor Clarke (45)

RHP Andrew Hoffmann (56)

RHP Juan Morillo (62)

RHP Ryan Thompson (81)

Left-handed pitchers:

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (57)

Catchers:

C James McCann (8)

C Gabriel Moreno

Position Players

OF Jorge Barrosa (1)

SS Geraldo Perdomo (2)

2B Ketel Marte (4)

OF Alek Thomas (5)

INF Ildemaro Vargas (6)

OF Corbin Carroll (7)

UTL Jordan Lawlar (10)

UTL Tim Tawa (13)

1B/DH Pavin Smith (26)

3B Nolan Arenado (28)

1B Carlos Santana (41

Joe Ross, Jonathan Loáisiga and Ildemaro Vargas were non-roster invitees. In order to clear room on the roster, several other moves were made.

Other Diamondbacks Roster Moves

Jun 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Grant Holman (67) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Designated for assignment:

RHP Grant Holman

Placed on the 10-day Injured List:

C Adrian Del Castillo (retro. March 22; strained left calf)

INF Tyler Locklear (retro. March 22; recovery from left elbow surgery)

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (retro. March 22; recovery from right ACL surgery)

Placed on 15-day Injured List:

RHP Merrill Kelly (retro. March 24; left intercostal nerve irritation)

Placed on the 60-day Injured List: