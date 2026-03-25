Diamondbacks Official Opening Day Roster is Exciting
In this story:
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially announced their opening day roster ahead of Thursday's season-beginning showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There are few surprises following the recent slate of reported decisions. Still, below is the full roster:
Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day roster
Right-handed pitchers:
- RHP Ryne Nelson (19)
- RHP Joe Ross (22)
- RHP Zac Gallen (23)
- RHP Brandon Pfaadt (32)
- RHP Michael Soroka (34)
- RHP Kevin Ginkel (37)
- RHP Paul Sewald (38)
- RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (43)
- RHP Taylor Clarke (45)
- RHP Andrew Hoffmann (56)
- RHP Juan Morillo (62)
- RHP Ryan Thompson (81)
Left-handed pitchers:
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (57)
Catchers:
- C James McCann (8)
- C Gabriel Moreno
Position Players
- OF Jorge Barrosa (1)
- SS Geraldo Perdomo (2)
- 2B Ketel Marte (4)
- OF Alek Thomas (5)
- INF Ildemaro Vargas (6)
- OF Corbin Carroll (7)
- UTL Jordan Lawlar (10)
- UTL Tim Tawa (13)
- 1B/DH Pavin Smith (26)
- 3B Nolan Arenado (28)
- 1B Carlos Santana (41
Joe Ross, Jonathan Loáisiga and Ildemaro Vargas were non-roster invitees. In order to clear room on the roster, several other moves were made.
Other Diamondbacks Roster Moves
Designated for assignment:
- RHP Grant Holman
Placed on the 10-day Injured List:
- C Adrian Del Castillo (retro. March 22; strained left calf)
- INF Tyler Locklear (retro. March 22; recovery from left elbow surgery)
- OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (retro. March 22; recovery from right ACL surgery)
Placed on 15-day Injured List:
- RHP Merrill Kelly (retro. March 24; left intercostal nerve irritation)
Placed on the 60-day Injured List:
- RHP Cristian Mena (strained right shoulder)
- LHP Blake Walston (left ulnar collateral ligament surgery)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZFollow alexdagaz