D-backs Manager Explains Controversial Bullpen Roster Decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered spring training notably thin at left-hand reliever depth. As it turns out, neither of the two primary candidates for the lefty role (Philip Abner and Brandyn Garcia) have made the opening day roster. The D-backs will head to Los Angeles with an all right-handed bullpen.

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Torey Lovullo Explains the Team's Roster Decision

Garcia was optioned out to Triple-A Reno on Monday. With that decision, Joe Ross, Andrew Hoffmann and Juan Morillo all secured spots in the bullpen for opening day.

Lovullo jumped right on the grenade, addressing the elephant in the room.

"I know you guys are sitting here doing your own math. You don't have a lefty in the bullpen. I'm very well aware of that," he said.

"The reason for this decision, and this is what I told Brandyn, is that our main pillar, and I shared these pillars with you, is filling up the strike zone. I felt like that was a little inconsistent."

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

That is an understatement. In nine outings, Garcia recorded just 19 outs. He walked seven batters, hit four more, and gave up 11 hits and 11 runs, eight earned. That translated to an 11.37 ERA in 6.1 innings.

"I want to have very trusted leaders out there that are going to fill up the strike zone, create swing-and-miss, and create weak contact. That's our goal. We need to attack zones. We need to have a good game plan, and we need to execute," Lovullo said.

Garcia will now have to back to Triple-A to work on his control and figure out how to get back in the strike zone more consistently.

In the meantime, there are a number of these right-handed pitchers who Lovullo said can do what is needed against both righties and lefties.

"We feel very comfortable with some reverse-split guys that can go out there and attack left-handed hitters," said Lovullo.

He mentioned two by name: Kevin Ginkel and Morillo. In fact, since 2022, Left-hand batters have hit just .219 with a .638 OPS against Ginkel. Right-handers have hit .244 with a .658 OPS.

Morillo has given up a .264 avg and .761 OPS against left-hand batters, and a .320 average with an .866 OPS against right-hand batters. While that's technically a reverse split, the numbers against lefties are not good, but it's a small sample size.

Hoffmann had a reverse split in a very limited MLB sample size last year. More telling perhaps is his 2025 minor league split. Lefties hit just .218 with a .646 OPS against him, as opposed to righties, who hit .273 with a .725 OPS.

For now, the D-backs are going to have to rely on this group of pitchers to help contain some of the best left-hand hitters in the game when they go to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers to open the season.

At the end of the day this probably doesn't have as big an impact to start the season as one might suspect. As Lovullo said, "[The Dodgers] are good no matter what. It doesn't matter. Left-handed matchup, right-handed matchup, they're good no matter what."

That's true. It's not like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and the rest are easy outs just because a lefty is on the mound. Especially if that lefty isn't throwing strikes.

"I don't want to be out in Dodger Stadium having guys not throw the ball where they need to. Next thing you know, a solo home run becomes a three-run home run," Lovullo said.