Diamondbacks Add former Pirates Executive to Front Office

According to a new report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks have hired former Pittsburgh Pirates director of pitching development Jeremy Bleich.

Bleich will take on an assistant GM role for the D-backs alongside GM Mike Hazen and assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye. He also served as a major league coach, and assistant director of pitching with Pittsburgh before his promotion.

According to Piecoro, Bleich will oversee pitching development for Arizona, as well — an area that has been in need of improvement.

Feb 23, 2018; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jeremy Bleich (75) throws in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Hohokam Stadium.

Bleich was a farmhand reliever for parts of 11 seasons. He made one career appearance in the majors as a member of the then-Oakland Athletics.

But his department has done well for him post-playing career. The Pirates, despite lacking for regular contention, have had success with their pitching staff — particularly with home-grown arms.

Pittsburgh held the seventh-best team ERA in the majors (3.76), a number that was also third-best in the National League. Clearly, they have significant talent on their staff to begin with, but they've also managed to get solid results out of their developmental arms.

The D-backs, meanwhile, are looking to make large-scale changes to the way they approach the development of pitchers internally. There will be more of a focus on stuff and velocity (within tha margins of health and safety, of course), with hopes to get more out of some of their minor league arms.

“Are we in a position where we should be pushing some of this stuff and taking on more risk a little more aggressively? Yes. I do feel that way. We have spent the better part of the last month breaking that all apart here," Hazen said to Piecoro.

“I think there are certain [pitchers] that we need to do a better job identifying that need to be pushed to be given the opportunity to develop the stuff that’s necessary to become a big-leaguer," Hazen said.

It's clear the D-backs are taking these changes seriously. Hiring Bleich to a lofty front-office role is the latest move in their attempt to address a pitcher development issue that has plagued the organization for some time.

Arizona held the eighth-worst team ERA in the major leagues in 2025, despite coming into the year with high expectations. Granted, that was in large part due to major injuries to high-level arms like Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk, but the need to get more out of their internal options still stood out.

