Merrill Kelly Reacts to Being Named D-backs' Opening Day Starter

For the first time in his major league career Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will get the ball on opening day. At age 37, Kelly is the 13th different D-backs opening day starter.

Manager Torey Lovullo wasted little time in giving Kelly the nod this spring, bucking a recent trend of lengthy deliveration. For Kelly, it's not an honor he takes lightly.

"I'm honored, I'm humbled," Kelly told reporters at Salt River Fields on Sunday.

"Having watched now seven opening days and just the excitement that builds around that day, being able to be the guy to take the ball and get us going and kick us off means a lot, obviously.

"Coming back this year, forever grateful for the organization. Not only giving me the first chance to be a big-leaguer, but obviously continuing to believe in me throughout the course of my career. I think this just shows, again, that they believe in me to give me the ball and be that guy."

Pitching for one's hometown team on opening day would be a dream for any player. But for Kelly, it's a full-circle moment of major proportions.

"I still remember my first opening day here was at Dodger Stadium too," he said. "Hyun-Jin Ryu was pitching. And I remember sitting in the dugout and seeing the 'Dodger' across his chest, and obviously, Chavez Ravine gets loud at that moment.

"It really hit me that that was the first time I was a big-leaguer. For that to come full circle and have my first opening day start in LA is pretty cool.

"As a kid growing up, you always envision that. We're always imagining stuff in the backyard, whether it's two outs in the bottom of the ninth in the World Series. Opening day at Dodger Stadium would probably be one of those."

And it's not as if Kelly was a default choice. Fellow righty Zac Gallen — who had started back-to-back opening days for Arizona — re-signed a day prior to the decision being announced.

"I think it's great," Gallen said. "I think Merrill deserves it fully. I was happy that I that he got it. I saw it yesterday, I congratulated him today. I think he's going to do a great job.

"I can't speak for him, but I would I would imagine him being from here and just kind of what he's gone through in his career. ... I think it's perfect spot. I think it's good for him."

