D-backs Reliever Struggles in Fall League Blowout

It was another ugly scene at Salt River Fields on Wednesday afternoon, as the Salt River Rafters endured a 10-1 thrashing at the hands of the Peoria Javelinas in their 18th game of the Arizona Fall League.
The Rafters' record sits at 8-10, though they've lost three straight games by a collective score of 29-6. Safe to say, the pitching has not been stellar for Salt River over their recent stretch.
Of the D-backs' multiple pitchers present in the Fall League this season, only right-handed reliever Kyle Amendt made an appearance in Wednesday's game, and his results were a bit concerning.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Amendt Struggles in Fall League
Amendt, the big 25-year-old righty, only recorded two outs in Wednesday's game, entering in the first inning after left-handed starter Ben Shields was shelled for three runs on four hits and a walk to begin the game. Shields only got one out, leaving Amendt to clean up a sizable mess.
Amendt, however, had issues of his own. The righty issued a staggering four walks (though no base hits) in the frame.
He threw 26 pitches over the span of his two outs, but only landed nine of those pitches for strikes, while his four-seam fastball struggled to stay at 90 MPH.
Only one earned run went on Amendt's line, though he did plate two of Shields' inherited runners. Amendt's Fall League ERA is a round 9.00 over a small sample size, but he has generally struggled with his command. That's what Fall League reps are for.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks In the Fall League
With only one run scored by Salt River, the offense was tough to come by. No D-backs prospect recorded a base hit in the contest, as the Rafters put up a collective three base hits and six walks — although the game did end after seven innings.
Outfielder Jack Hurley went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and one walk on the day. His over-1.000 OPS earned as a result of an excellent two-homer game has declined to .899.
Infielder Jansel Luis went 0-for-1 with a strikeout from the nine hole, but worked two bases on balls. He was one of just members of the Rafters' lineup to reach base twice in Wednesday afternoon's game.
