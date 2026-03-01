Diamondbacks Reassign 8 Players to Minor League Camp

On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks reassigned eight players to minor league camp, including five pitchers and three position players.

The list is as follows:

RHP Daniel Eagen

LHP Tommy Henry

RHP Derek Law

RHP Alfred Morillo

RHP Landon Sims

INF Ben McLaughlin

INF Ivan Melendez

OF Druw Jones

Eagen is a name that stands out, after delivering an excellent performance in his Cactus League debut this past week. Arizona's electric pitching prospect threw two scoreless innings and collected a save in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Henry has been a major league arm, but underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025 and will be out for the majority of the 2026 season.

Jones had been performing well at the plate this spring, going 4-for-12 with two doubles so far in his Cactus League action, including a base hit off All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

These types of roster moves are a normal part of the spring training process. Teams regularly cut down the number of players in major league camp, gradually decreasing the total.

Arizona's major league camp currently sits at 65 after this move. The D-backs had previously reassigned left-hander Yu-Min Lin to minor league camp, as well.

These players are still eligible to appear in Cactus League games if needed. The transition from major to minor league camp does not prevent seeing live-game action during spring training.

Notably, rising infield prospect Jose Fernandez has not been sent out to minor league camp, yet. He is a name that has begun to stand out in recent action despite being only 22 years old.

"He's 22, and it just took a little while to figure out his body and grow into it," Lovullo said of Fernandez after a Cactus League game.

"So we know that there's still more growing that he needs to do, but driving the baseball the way he is... We know that he's been coming on quick and we're paying a lot of attention to him for sure."

This spring has offered nothing if not a wealth of opportunity for young D-backs players, especially considering the high volume of injuries to key positions on the big league club.

"Everybody that's in camp, I want them to think they have an opportunity to make the opening day roster, so I'm not gonna close any doors on a young player coming in here to impress us," Lovullo said.