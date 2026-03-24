Diamondbacks Release Former Cardinals Outfielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially released one of their outfield depth options. Veteran Oscar Mercado, who signed with the D-backs on a minor league deal earlier this offseason, was released by the organization, according to the transaction logs on his player page.

Mercado was always a long shot to earn a major league roster spot. He was sent out of big league camp earlier in spring training, but will now depart the organization, free to seek opportunity elsehwere.

Diamondbacks release Oscar Mercado

Mercado, 31, was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals all the way back in 2013.

He spent the next six seasons climbing up the ranks of the Cardinals' minor league system, but ultimately made his major league debut with the Cleveland Guardians, with whom he spent three-and-a-half of his five MLB campaigns.

He returned to St. Louis in 2023, but that was the last season Mercado played in the majors. He's been in the Padres, Tigers and Phillies organizations through 2024 and 2025.

Mercado owns a career line of .237/.289/.388 in the major leagues, and a .254/.331/.382 in the minors. He appeared in 12 spring training games with Arizona, hitting to a .242/.265/.333 slash with three doubles over the course of 34 Cactus League at-bats.

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Oscar Mercado against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The veteran did not appear to be a serious candidate for the D-backs' opening day roster. Even with an outfield that will be missing Jake McCarthy and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (for the first portion of the season, at least), Arizona's outfield was relatively set in terms of talent.

With Corbin Carroll back from hamate bone surgery, Alek Thomas hitting well in spring training and Jordan Lawlar emerging as both a productive hitter and defender, the three starting outfield spots were taken.

Behind those three, Jorge Barrosa made his case for the major league roster with a 1.118 Cactus League OPS, and Tim Tawa is a proficient outfielder if needed.

Not to mention, the outfield depth behind the major-leaguers is quite full. Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt had an excellent spring, and should be relatively close to a major league debut. Even the likes of A.J. Vukovich or Kristian Robinson could be nearing a potential opportunity.

Mercado would have had a difficult time earning job over most, if not all of the options above him. The Diamondbacks' outfield is in a relatively solid spot, and Gurriel appears to only be a month or so out from a potential return.