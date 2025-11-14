D-backs Reliever's Uninspiring Season Can't be Judged Too Harshly

The Arizona Diamondbacks' ugly 2025 season ended in heartbreak, as the D-backs found themselves watching the playoff action from afar after an 80-82 record.

It took an army of players to get through a difficult, injury-racked 2025, and Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to break down every player's individual season.

For the purpose of these articles, the WAR referenced will be aWAR — an average of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs total WAR numbers.

This article will examine the short season of right-handed relief pitcher Juan Burgos — one of the many returns of the D-backs' fire-sale Trade Deadline.

It was an ugly season for Burgos when the raw numbers are examined, but the context of his usage and individual results makes his 8.10 ERA with Arizona a much less discouraging number.

For every article published on Arizona's 2025 contributors, the below article will be updated with the proper links:

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: RHP Juan Burgos

Juan Burgos D-backs and 2025 stats | Alex D'Agostino

Burgos was part of the return in the deal that sent All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez back to the Seattle Mariners. Packaged with Tyler Locklear and Hunter Cranton, Burgos appeared to be a relatively major league-ready reliever.

He'd thrown to a 4.05 ERA, but with a stunning 2.09 FIP for Seattle's big league club over just 6.2 innings, but struggled with the D-backs as a whole.

But it's worth noting that Burgos' results with Arizona are significantly inflated, in particular by one extremely poor outing.

In his first six appearance with the D-backs, Burgos did not allow a run. Then, he was blown up for four earned runs in just 0.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds on August 24. That outing alone took his ERA from 2.31 to 5.25 at the time.

That did seem to set up a bit of a slide, however, as he went on to allow runs in both of his final two appearances, neither time finishing a full inning.

He was struck by a comebacker on the right forearm on September 1 and would not return to the majors for the remainder of the season.

Juan Burgos: 2026 Outlook

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Burgos against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A decent amount rides on Burgos' ability to adjust to major league hitters. He owned a 1.78 ERA in the minor leagues between the Mariners and D-backs organizations, but his command was an issue in his MLB action.

Burgos' stuff has a decent movement profile, but he displayed a tendency to hang too many pitches in hittable spots. The 25-year-old has plenty of time to develop, but Arizona needs as much contribution as possible in the relief department.

It feels likely Burgos will earn another major league opportunity in the coming season, but notable improvements will need to be made if he hopes to stick as an MLB reliever.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News