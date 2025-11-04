D-backs Reliever Removed from Fall League Roster
The Arizona Diamondbacks will no longer have any major-league representation in the Arizona Fall League, as right-handed flamethrowing reliever Drey Jameson has been removed from the Salt River Rafters' roster.
The change comes as little surprise. The removal does not appear to be injury-related, as Jameson maintained solid upper-90s velocity on his four-seam fastball throughout his stint in the Fall League.
But with so much time lost to previous injuries over the past two seasons, Jameson needed the reps. He certainly got them this fall. Now, his short fall season will come to a close, with his eyes on the 2026 season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson Removed From Fall League Roster
Jameson, 28, has only thrown 68 major league innings since the 2022 season, despite initially being utilized as a starting pitcher.
He underwent Tommy John Surgery ahead of 2024 after bouncing back and forth between starting and relieving duties the previous season. He did not pitch at all in the 2024 season.
Though he was healthy enough to pitch initially in 2025, he only made three MLB appearances, his first outing back being a wild extra-inning save.
But the hard-throwing righty would end up spending more time on the IL (though not with nearly as high a severity), throwing only 12.2 innings for Triple-A Reno. That necessitated some extra reps, as he was the only non-prospect player on Arizona's Fall League roster.
Jameson made six appearances this fall, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four.
His 6.35 ERA was ugly to look at, but all of that damage came in one poor outing, in which multiple of Jameson's bequeathed runners were scored by the following reliever.
The important part was his velocity and pitch shape. Both appeared to be in sturdy condition, though he did struggle somewhat with command.
"The velo is still there," Jameson told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert in a recent article.
"The shapes of my pitches are coming around. I wouldn't say they're where they need to be, but they're getting there. That's obviously something I have to tinker with.
"I hadn't really thrown in a game in so long and you get thrown out into the Fall League, and it's a good experience for me to really work on my stuff with live hitters in the box."
Just what role Jameson will be able to serve in 2026 is unknown. His high-octane stuff does look like that of a major league leverage reliever, but he'll need to put together some consistent success and show a higher level of command to be utilized regularly at the MLB level.
For his career, he sports a 2.65 ERA, but his 5.31 expected ERA and 4.26 FIP tell a different story. For the time being, however, it's more about maintaining health and getting reps.