Diamondbacks Reveal 8 Free Spring Training Broadcasts

On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their 2026 spring training broadcast schedule for their upcoming Cactus League games.

Eight games will be broadcast free of charge to fans, and will be accessible on D-backs.TV and local TV providers. Fans will not have to pay for a D-backs.TV or MLB.TV subscription in order to view these eight games. All that will be required is a free account, set up with an email address.

More Content: D-backs' Jordan Lawlar Opens Up on Looming Position Change

Many of the games not televised will be broadcast by radio on various stations or on Dbacks.com. Below is the full schedule:

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Full Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday, Feb. 20 @ Rockies (1:10 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs Rockies (1:10 p.m.) - ESPN 620 AM

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs Angels (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs Dodgers (1:10 p.m.) - Dbacks.com

Friday, Feb. 27 @ Mariners (6:10 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Saturday, Feb. 28 @ Angels (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Sunday, Mar. 1 vs Guardians (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Tuesday, Mar 3 vs Team Mexico (1:10 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Friday, Mar. 6 vs White Sox (1:10 p.m.) - Dbacks.com

Saturday, Mar. 7 vs Giants (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Sunday, Mar. 8 vs Reds (1:05 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Wednesday, Mar. 11 vs Athletics (1:10 p.m.) - Dbacks.com

Friday, Mar. 13 @ Royals (1:05 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Saturday, Mar. 14 @ Giants (6:05 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Sunday, Mar. 15 vs Padres (1:10 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs Cubs (1:10 p.m.) - Dbacks.com

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs Rangers (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Saturday, Mar. 21 (Spring Breakout) vs Rockies (1:10 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Sunday, Mar. 22 @ Padres (1:10 p.m.) - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Monday, Mar. 23 vs Guardians @ Chase Field (6:40 p.m.) - D-backs.TV free broadcast

Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs Guardians @ Chase Field (12:40 p.m.) - La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish)

Below is the full press release from the team:

"Baseball returns to the desert and fans can get their first look at the 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks beginning tomorrow/Friday, February 20 against the Rockies, the first of eight free Spring Training telecasts on DBACKS.TV and local television providers.

"The D-backs’ Spring Training schedule includes 26 total broadcasts, including eight free telecasts on DBACKS.TV and local television providers, 11 radio broadcasts across Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM, three Spanish-language broadcasts on La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM and Sí Se Puede app, and four dbacks.com livestreams, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action all spring long.

"Fans can stream Spring Training telecasts for free on DBACKS.TV by registering with an email address. Annual subscriptions are available for $99.99 to watch the team all season. Telecasts are also available through participating local TV providers at dbacks.com/channelfinder."