Everything You Need to Know as D-backs Spring Training Begins

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks spring training festivities begin, as pitchers and catchers officially report to Salt River Fields bright and early.

Thus will begin another spring camp at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.

With spring training upon us, below is everything you need to know about the six-plus weeks leading up to Opening Day on March 26:

Important Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Dates

Pitchers and catchers report on Tuesday, February 10. The first day of full-squad workouts is Sunday, February 15. Fans can attend these workouts free of charge from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., even once games begin. Tickets be purchased to attend the games following the workouts, however.

Spring training games — also known as Cactus League games — begin on February 20 with a 1:10 p.m. local time matchup against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Arizona will play 31 total Cactus League games (including two split-squad days on March 6 and March 19. The D-backs will also play an exhibition game against Team Mexico's World Baseball Classic squad on March 3 at 1:10 p.m., and will wrap up their offseason with two exhibitions at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 23 and 24, at 6:40 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. respectively.

To view the full schedule and purchase spring training tickets, fans can visit this link.

Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Roster Intrigue

The Diamondbacks' roster is in a very raw state. While there are, of course, many clear-cut starters, there are also areas that remain unknown. Here are some of the biggest roster battles or areas of intrigue to monitor throughout Spring:

Jordan Lawlar's Usage

The Diamondbacks traded Blaze Alexander and acquired Nolan Arenado to be their starting third baseman. Meanwhile, GM Mike Hazen said Lawlar will get a majority of his reps in the outfield, though he won't be shut out of the infield, either. How Lawlar performs both offensively and as an outfielder will be of major significance this spring.

Bullpen Roles

Arizona's bullpen is the least-defined area of the roster. With multiple back-end arms still injured, the D-backs added a handful of low-risk arms via short-term or minor league deals. Just who emerges and earns the leverage opportunities will be critical.

Prospect Performance

Spring training is always one of the best ways to get a sense of which prospects could be contributing to the MLB club sooner than later.

No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt and No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy are two of the attending position players who could see MLB action in 2026, while left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt could be banging on the door of Arizona's rotation in the near future, as well.

Arizona Diamondbacks Injuries

Of those on the Spring training roster, there are some who likely won't be seeing the any game action this spring.

RHP Corbin Burnes, as well as RHP Justin Martinez, LHP A.J. Puk and LHP Tommy Henry are all still recovering from Tommy John Surgery. LHP Andrew Saalfrank just underwent season-ending shoulder surgery this week.

Burnes said he expects to have a "somewhat normal" camp, and may begin throwing bullpens toward the latter end of spring. The others' exact timelines are unknown.

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is "well ahead of schedule" in his recovery from his September 1 ACL tear, though it's unclear what that means tangibly. 1B Tyler Locklear had surgery on his elbow and shoulder early in the offseason and may be unable to participate in Cactus League games.

