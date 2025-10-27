Diamondbacks Face Tough Roster Dilemma
The Arizona Diamondbacks, suddenly, will face a tough dilemma with regard to one of their key infield positions — third base.
In the 2025 season, Arizona's veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez was traded to the Mariners at the Deadline. That paved a path for young, rising utility player Blaze Alexander to secure what appeared to be his future everyday home at third.
Alexander's improvement in terms of defense was remarkable, and his defensive instincts (and cannon of a throwing arm) were on full display.
But he's not the only option there. With shortstop and second base both locked down by All-Stars for the foreseeable future, recently-graduated top prospect Jordan Lawlar found himself playing third base, as well.
Arizona will now have to make a decision about which player should take on primary third-base duties.
Lawlar was given some legitimate MLB run for the first time in his young career, primarily playing third base. He struggled on both sides of the ball in for the most part in 2025, but began to show signs of improvement offensively.
The defense was a bit of an issue, however, as the young infielder committed four errors in just 12 games at the hot corner. On the other hand, Alexander did commit seven errors in 54 games.
But since both players and right-handed batters, there's no efficient (offensive) way to platoon them without making some kind of adjustment to their position.
Alexander played some innings in the outfield in 2025 and did so quite well. In fact, he might have been an even better defender out there (in an admittedly small sample size) than he was at third.
Meanwhile, the idea of getting Lawlar reps in center field or left field has been kicked around, but it hasn't reached the point of becoming a full-fledged plan. The Diamondbacks probably would like to see what Lawlar is capable of as an outfielder, but that has yet to be seen in a serious capacity.
As it stands now, it would be hard to imagine Alexander losing the third base job, barring an injury or defensive meltdown come Spring Training.
But Lawlar is a significant asset — one that Arizona has not been able to maximize on either side of the ball (yet). While his progress and quality of contact at the plate have notably improved, there still remains a question about his long-term home and usage.
The D-backs may have to make a tough decision, or find a way to get both players significant experience.