D-backs Shut Out from MLB Award for First Time in 4 Years
On Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced the winners of one of its prestigious end-of-season awards — the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. And for the first time since 2021, no Arizona Diamondbacks player took home a trophy.
Arizona has been spoiled by former first baseman Christian Walker, who took home the first base Gold Glove Award in three consecutive seasons, spanning 2022-2024. In addition, Gabriel Moreno won the catcher's Gold Glove Award in 2023, as a rookie.
This year, young star outfielder Corbin Carroll was the only member of the D-backs to find himself nominated for the award.
Carroll lost out on the right field Gold Glove honors this season, as San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was recognized for his excellent defensive season.
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Loses Out on Gold Glove Award
For as excellent as Carroll has been offensively, his defense has never exactly been the main event. That began to change in a major way in the 2025 season.
Carroll posted +8 total Defensive Runs Saved (per Baseball-Reference) on the 2025 season.
His nine outfield assists were a career-high number, as his throwing arm appeared to be much more accurate (and slightly stronger) than in the past. It still only added up to a -3 Arm Value rating per Statcast, but the improvement was certainly notable from the eye test.
He also posted +10 Outs Above Average — a stat that benefits heavily from his top-tier speed — and was worth +7 Fielding Run Value. That all adds up to a player worthy of a Gold Glove Award, to be sure.
Those defensive improvements stand on top of a career season at the plate, as Carroll crushed 31 homers and 17 triples while also stealing 32 bases.
But Tatis' defensive season did, admittedly, have the numbers advantage. Tatis was worth an eye-popping +15 Defensive Runs Saved and +8 Fielding Run Value.
His Outs Above Average lagged behind Carroll somewhat at +8, but he made up for that with a +2 Arm Value rating, though he only recorded five outfield assists in the 2025 season.
Although Carroll saw plenty of defensive improvement, Arizona's overall defensive product was surprisingly poor in the 2025 season. Both GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo expressed displeasure with the quality of the D-backs' defensive efforts.
For a team that has sat at the top of MLB's ranking in many defensive metrics over previous seasons, it was quite the departure from their previous identity.
