How Carlos Santana Signing Helps D-backs' First Base Need

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a deal with veteran first baseman Carlos Santana. It will be a one-year deal for the former Cleveland Guardians All-Star, worth around $2 million pending a physical.

Related Content: Diamondbacks Address First Base Position With Former All-Star

The D-backs had been searching for a first base solution for much of this offseason. After Josh Naylor was traded mid-2025, Arizona's first base outlook had been a group effort, with Pavin Smith, Tyler Locklear, Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas each getting reps.

Ahead of 2026, Smith appeared to be the primary first baseman, while Locklear's status for Opening Day was in question after undergoing elbow and shoulder surgery. Arizona had been looking for a "complementary" first baseman to Smith, who struggles to hit left-handed pitching.

As a switch-hitter, Santana fills that role. But just how will he fit into Arizona's infield plans?

How Carlos Santana Fits into Diamondbacks' Plans

According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Santana (who is an effective defensive first baseman despite his age) will be getting more reps than simply the ones evacuated by Smith with a left-hander on the mound.

Carlos Santana hits lefties very well so a natural 1B platoon with Pavin Smith. But he is still a superior defensive first baseman so will get more opportunities to play because the Diamondbacks had a huge emphasis on fixing their defense this off-season. Arizona does have to… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 3, 2026

"Carlos Santana hits lefties very well so a natural 1B platoon with Pavin Smith. But he is still a superior defensive first baseman so will get more opportunities to play because the Diamondbacks had a huge emphasis on fixing their defense this off-season. Arizona does have to make a 40-man roster move once he passes his physical - keep in mind they also can start transferring players to the 60-day IL as of next week," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Santana was worth +12 Defensive Runs Saved in the 2025 season, along with +6 Fielding Run Value and +8 Outs Above Average. It's no surprise the D-backs — a team that values infield defense to a high degree — would target a more defense-first option with some hitting flexibility.

Santana's bat hasn't been exceptional of late. He hit to just an 82 wRC+ in 2025 (18% below average). At the same time, Santana has remained above-average at both avoiding strikeouts and taking walks (via Baseball Savant).

This signing does, however, all but end the hopes of a reunion with franchise great Paul Goldschmidt, who was noted as a potential target for Arizona this offseason.

Santana may not be the ultimate splash move, and appears to be on a decline entering his age-40 season, but he's a steady defensive presence, and a reliable, experienced veteran.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News