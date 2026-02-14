Diamondbacks Sign Former Cardinals Outfielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly adding to their outfield depth. According to a recent report from MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams, the D-backs are inking former St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado to a minor league contract.

The deal will also include an invitation to big league spring training. Mercado, 31, spent the entirety of the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A club, batting .249/.369/.373 with a .742 OPS and 11 homers.

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Oscar Mercado to MiLB Contract

Mercado was selected in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Cardinals, and spent the next six seasons as a member of their organization, working his way all the way up from rookie ball to Triple-A.

And yet, Mercado did not make his MLB debut with St. Louis. He was traded to the Guardians at the 2018 Deadline, and subsequently spent the next three-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland.

Mercado reunited with his former club in 2023, signing on with St. Louis once again. He hit .290/.313/.387 over the course of just 20 major league games in his second stint with the Cardinals' organization.

2023 stands as his most recent major league season. He did not appear in the majors in 2024 or 2025, spending time with the Padres, Tigers and Phillies' minor league farms. For his major league career, Mercado owns a .237/.289/.388 slash and 81 OPS+, 19% below league average.

Mercado was a plus defender early in his career, posting +13 Defensive Runs Saved from 2019-2021. He's since leveled off, however, and was slightly below average in 2023.

Mercado does not figure to be in the D-backs' outfield plans for 2026 at the major league level, but he'll likely be needed at the minor league level for depth purposes.

Arizona's outfield is banged up, with both Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll recovering from injuries. Jake McCarthy was traded to the Colorado Rockies earlier in the offseason.

For the time being, the D-backs' outfield makeup will come down to a combination of Alek Thomas, Jorge Barrosa, Tim Tawa and Jordan Lawlar, with a chance for No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt and No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy to earn looks, as well.

Arizona's outfield may not look the way some expected it to — at least during spring training.

