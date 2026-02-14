Diamondbacks Sign Former Phillies Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their pitching depth. According to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the D-backs have signed right-handed reliever Joe Ross to a minor league contract.

The deal comes with an invitation to big league spring training. Ross made 37 appearances (pitching 51.0 innings) for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2025 season, pitching to a 5.12 ERA and 4.88 FIP in the process.

Ross was initially drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2011 draft, going 25th overall. He worked his way up San Diego's minor leagues, but was eventually traded to the Washington Nationals before seeing the major league field with the Padres.

Ross then spent parts of six MLB seasons in Washington, primarily serving as a starting pitcher. From 2015-2021 (excluding 2020) he pitched to a 4.26 ERA over 76 starts.

Ross missed the 2023 season and part of the 2024 season due to injury, pitching 74 innings with the Milwaukee Brewers in the latter of those two years. Once the Brewers opted to remove him from their starting rotation, Ross posted an impressive 1.67 ERA in 15 relief appearances.

Ahead of 2025, he signed with the Phillies as primarily a relief option.

Ross provides length and depth to the D-backs' bullpen. Though he does not appear to be a major league solution for the time being, Arizona's spring competition is going to be quite open in the relief department, with only a handful of obvious names likely to earn major league roles.

And as with many of Arizona's other recent minor league additions, Ross' stuff was not the source of his struggles in 2025. The right-hander utilizes a mid-90s four-seam and sinker combo, with a hard slider and 90 MPH changeup to complement them. He also throws an occasional curveball. Both the sinker and changeup carry heavy arm-side movement.

The D-backs have recently begun prioritizing signing pitchers with similar features. Most of the arms Arizona has brought in this offseason — particularly on minor league deals — have featured arsenals of the more high-velocity variety with significant movement.

In all likelihood, Ross will begin the season with Triple-A Reno. But considering the always-present need for pitching depth, both in the bullpen and rotation, an opportunity could arise for the righty.

