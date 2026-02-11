Get to Know the Diamondbacks' Newest Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks have welcomed quite a few new faces into their organization since 2025's trade deadline. Most recently, Arizona traded for Orioles right-hander Kade Strowd, who was the primary return in the Blaze Alexander deal.

Strowd caught up with members of the Arizona media for the first time on Tuesday — the first official day of 2026 spring training.

Related Content: 3 Takeaways From Day 1 Of D-backs' Spring Training

Get to Know Diamondbacks Reliever Kade Strowd

Strowd spoke about his trade to Arizona.

"I was golfing when [the trade] happened. It was definitely a shock, a surprise. But everybody knows the way the game goes. It's just still playing. I'm not mad about it. Happy to be here," he said. "I know I'm not the first one it's happened to, you know.I mean, I won't be the last. Just trying to keep an open mind about everything. It's still baseball at the end of the day."

"Excited to come out west. I've never been to Arizona before. ... It's a good team to be on right now. I'm excited."

Strowd said he knows a "handful of guys" in Arizona's organization.

"Baseball is a small world, so just had some run-ins with a couple of fellas in here," he said.

The righty also said he's already spoken briefly with some of his new pitching coaches. The more in-depth conversations are yet to come.

"The first couple of days we talked a little bit. We'll get down to the details and stuff of what needs to be done and how to have success here. But just getting to know everybody mostly right now," Strowd said.

With the D-backs' roster (particularly the bullpen) in such a depleted state due to injury, Strowd will have a prime opportunity to compete for a major league roster spot. He said he's excited for the chance to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I'm just excited about it, man," he said. "I mean, it sucks that there's always guys on the IL when it comes to this sport, but I'm going to do anything I can to help us out."

Strowd made his MLB debut in the 2025 season, pitching to a 1.71 ERA over 26.1 innings. It was an extremely successful debut season, albeit in a small sample size. The biggest lesson he learned from his first taste of the majors? "Throw some strikes."

"Those guys are really, really good," he said. "It's what you prepare your whole life for. And hopefully things go of your way most of the time."

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News