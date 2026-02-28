3 Important Diamondbacks Relievers Expected to Pitch vs Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

Left-handed pitching prospect Mitch Bratt will get his second start of the Cactus League, but Arizona will also turn to three relievers who could end up playing a major role for the big league bullpen in the 2026 season. Those include right-hander Paul Sewald, left-hander Brandyn Garcia and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga.

In addition to those arms, the D-backs are expected to use young left-hander Philip Abner and righty Bryce Jarvis. There is a chance of other arms getting into the game, as well, though they will likely be minor-leaguers.

Arizona Diamondbacks get Look at 3 Key Relievers

Jul 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) reacts during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sewald, of course, was once Arizona's closer. He re-signed with his former team on a $1.5 million deal this offseason. His tenure with the D-backs ended on a down note, and he was beset by injury as a member of the Guardians and Tigers during 2025, but he feels healthy and is coming into camp without any expectations regarding his role.

Loaisiga is on a minor league contract, but has plenty of major league experience, including some excellent seasons with the New York Yankees. Health has derailed him in recent years, but he boasts a career 3.54 ERA and has excellent stuff. He may be a sleeper option to close some games in 2026.

Garcia was the primary return of the Josh Naylor trade with the Mariners. Though his ERA was an ugly 5.84 in a small sample size (backed by a 2.49 FIP and 3.76 expected ERA), he began to show signs of improvement as the year progressed.

As one of the only legitimate left-handed options available to Arizona's big-league bullpen, Garcia feels like somewhat of a lock to make the roster, though his role could very well turn into a more high-leverage one if he continues to make progress.

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of a wide-open bullpen competition this spring. With Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk both down for significant time, the D-backs do not have a clear closer option.

The obvious three candidates for that job are Sewald, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson, though Loaisiga could certainly earn a nod for high-leverage looks if he remains healthy. Thompson was the first to get into a game, throwing a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts.

"What I've told every single one of them is there's eight spots open, and you've got to go out there and earn it," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I want you to have that earning mentality. Nothing's going to be handed to you."