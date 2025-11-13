Diamondbacks Sign Former Mets Catcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran catcher Matt O'Neill, according to a recent report by New York Post columnist and MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

It'll be a minor league deal for O'Neill, complete with an invite to big league Spring Training.

O'Neill is now the second cathcer Arizona has inked to a deal this offseason, after the D-backs signed veteran minor-league backstop Aramis Garcia to a reunion deal.

"Catcher Matt O’Neill, a Morristown (NJ) native and one-time Mets farmhand (2019-25), signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks that includes a spring training invite," Sherman wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

O'Neill, the 28-year-old minor-leaguer was drafted by the New York Mets in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He's since spent parts of six seasons in the Mets organization, varying between levels of their farm system.

For his career, O'Neill owns an uninspiring .197/.335/.306 slash and .641 OPS. For New York's Triple-A affiliate this past season, he hit to just a .203/.277/.305 slash, .582 OPS and one homer. 2025 was the first year since 2019 that O'Neill finished his season with a batting average above .200.

In terms of immediate impact on the D-backs, it's unlikely O'Neill finds his way to the major league club, barring an intense bout of injuries to Arizona's catcher depth. Instead, he'll fill a depth role at the minor league level.

As it stands now, Arizona does not have a clear-cut backup catcher opton on the major league roster, as veteran backup James McCann has elected free agency.

The D-backs have plenty of time to attempt to re-sign McCann or try to find another backup catcher option, but that role is unlikely to be filled by O'Neill, for the time being.

Arizona's catcher options begin with young starter Gabriel Moreno, with Adrian Del Castillo as the only other major league catcher available. Garcia can be turned to in case of emergency, but does not have a track record of success in MLB.

O'Neill, meanwhile, has never made an appearance on a major league roster. That seems unlikely to change in the 2026 season.

The D-backs have plenty of needs to fill this offseason, with pitching being the most significant. A backup catcher is important, but Arizona must first prioritize their run prevention, both in the rotation and bullpen before spending their limited offseason resources on offensive (and defensive) needs.

