Diamondbacks Sign Veteran Catcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing veteran catcher Aramis Garcia to a new minor league contract, Baseball America's Matt Eddy first reported on Saturday.
It's a return deal for the veteran backstop, who spent the 2025 season in Arizona's organization, as well. He did make two appearances on the major league roster, but never saw significant playing time.
Garcia, a 32-year-old journeyman catcher, has spent time with numerous organizations, including the San Francisco Giants, (then) Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.
More on Arizona's latest transactions: 11 D-backs MiLB Players Elect Free Agency
Arizona Diamondbacks Re-Sign Aramis Garcia
For all intents and purposes, this is nothing more than a minor league depth signing. Garcia does not figure into Arizona's future at catcher, with young options like Gabriel Moreno and Adrian Del Castillo holding significant roles on the D-backs' big league club.
Arizona did not designate Garcia for assignment or release him outright from the roster this past season — he was simply on an expiring one-year deal. Rather than testing free agency, Garcia will return to the D-backs' organization to provide some depth at the Triple-A level.
"Presumably the new contract contains an invitation for Garcia to attend Arizona’s big league Spring Training camp, just like the previous minors deal Garcia signed with the D’Backs almost exactly one year ago," wrote MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
For his relatively limited major league career, Garcia is a .208/.245/.321 hitter with 10 career homers. For the D-backs this past season, he only saw four plate appearances, and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in just two games' worth of action.
For the Triple-A Reno Aces this past season, Garcia hit to an overall .266/.385/.481, adding up to a .866 OPS, along with 10 doubles and 14 homers. He appeared in 70 games for Reno.
Those numbers are much more impressive, but it's worth noting the intensely hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League.
Diamondbacks Have Question at Catcher
Arizona's big league club does have a question at catcher. While Moreno has certainly shown plenty of promise both offensively and defensively, he's been prone to injury, and has struggled with his pitch-calling.
Del Castillo has had some big moments at the plate, but has struggled exceptionally with his defense, being relegated to mostly DH duties from the left-hand side of the plate. Long-time D-back Jose Herrera was given his DFA in August, and has since elected free agency.
Veteran catcher James McCann was a revelation for the D-backs in 2025, hitting to proficient offensive numbers. He also worked well with Arizona's pitchers and was a positive, calming veteran presence in the clubhouse. Manager Torey Lovullo often praised his impact.
But McCann's return is uncertain. Arizona should prioritize solidifying their backup catcher role by re-signing the veteran if possible, but that is an unknown.
For now, the D-backs are down to Moreno and Del Castillo at the major league level, with Garcia waiting in Triple-A.
The Diamondbacks are making big changes to their internal pitching development, read more about them below: